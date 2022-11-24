Little Falls Community High School announced that Hudson Filippi has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for November. He is the son of Larry and Tammy Filippi.
Filippi’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by his continual presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. In addition, he was chosen as a nominee for the LFCHS Excel award during his junior year. As a College in the Schools (CIS) student, Filippi was named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at Central Lakes College.
A three-sport athlete for the Flyers, Filippi finds himself quite busy after school. In football, he was a two-year varsity letter recipient, a captain during his senior season and a Granite Ridge All-Conference Honorable Mention selection during his junior year. During the winter season, Filippi takes to the ice and has earned varsity letters since he was a freshman. He sets up behind the dish as a catcher during the baseball season. Baseball distinctions include lettering for the past two seasons and being named to the Granite Ridge All-Conference baseball team and the Morrison County Record All-Area baseball team in 2022.
Filippi has also been in band during his years at LFCHS. He has been a member of Wind Symphony and Jazz Band as a trombonist. During his junior year, both of the quartets that he participated in earned Superior ratings and the Jazz Band was awarded Best in Site at the Central Lakes Conference competition.
Additionally, Filippi is a Link leader, a member of DECA and Natural Resources Club and a Knowledge Bowl participant.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching Hudson in math for three years. Hudson has a special natural ability in school coupled with hard work to back up his academics. In calculus, Hudson draws conclusions from the material and questions all results for a better understanding. He has a way with words that can even make you question everything,” said John Morgan, LFCHS calculus instructor.
From the extracurricular perspective, Morgan said, “I have also had the opportunity to coach Hudson in hockey last year and this current winter season. He is a hard-working athlete and it has shown on the football field, hockey rink and baseball diamond. His analytical skills in school, transfer to his athletics as I have seen him ‘think the game’ in all seasons. Hudson is also participating in DECA this year, where I see him having success with his quick-thinking skills. It is a joy seeing students excel in the things that they enjoy and Hudson definitely enjoys and excels in his academics, athletics and band.”
Volunteer activities of Filippi have been quite impactful for the youth in the community. As an Eagle Scout, Hudson’s project was to plan and build a batting cage for ballplayers at Belle Prairie Fields. He devoted more than 275 hours to this endeavor. He has also participated in the Children’s Christmas shopping spree through the tri-parish and given of his time to St. Mary’s as a mass server. Volunteering at the New Pathway’s Homeless Shelter is also an activity of Filippi.
When lucky enough to have a little bit of downtime, Filippi enjoys playing and watching sports, playing chess and other games, hanging out with friends, hunting, fishing, watching Jeopardy and playing with his dog.
Filippi plans to pursue a college degree in business after graduation.
