Hudson Filippi

Little Falls Community High School announced that Hudson Filippi has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for November. He is the son of Larry and Tammy Filippi. 

Filippi’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by his continual presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. In addition, he was chosen as a nominee for the LFCHS Excel award during his junior year. As a College in the Schools (CIS) student, Filippi was named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at Central Lakes College. 

