The Heartland Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is a 55-piece orchestra that serves the communities of Brainerd and Little Falls and surrounding areas.

Since the HSO was founded in 1977, Echo Kowalzek had been involved every step of the way. The history of her involvement includes playing the viola and string bass as well as decades of service on the HSO Board of Directors, 32 years of which she served as secretary.

