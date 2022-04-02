Little Falls’ first housing study in more than a decade is complete.
Scott Knudson of Community Partners Research presented the findings of the study to the Little Falls City Council, March 21. Along with his results, he also presented a list of 18 goals for the city to implement during the next five years. Knudson and Steve Griesert first completed a housing study for Little Falls in 2011, with this serving as an update to that document.
In many ways, the study showed Little Falls has a need for several different types of housing. The relative shortage runs the gamut, from single-family housing in the higher price ranges to low-income, subsidized rental units.
To complete studies such as the one in Little Falls, Knudson and his team work with cities, counties, housing and redevelopment authorities, nonprofit groups and project development groups. They collected data from the 2020 U.S. Census, along with building permits, sales activity and more.
“We looked at local data sources,” Knudson said. “We did some local interviews, did an extensive telephone survey for larger rental properties in the community, talking to property owners and managers.”
Included in the demographics portion of the study, Knudson said Little Falls and its market area — about a 6 - 10 mile radius around the city — had grown both in terms of population and number of households.
Adjusting for annexation, he said the city has gained, on average, about 30 residents per year between 2010 - 2020. During that same time period, it has gained an average of about 20 households per year.
“That additional household growth in your community creates direct demand for housing availability,” Knudson said. “In order to add those households, you need housing units for them to be a household.”
In terms of age, he said during the past 10 - 12 years, Little Falls has seen the most growth in households age 55 and older. Much of that is in the 65 - 74 age group.
Knudson said this is likely due, in large part, to the baby boomers entering their late 60s and early 70s. Much of that growth can be attributed to people who were already living in the community aging into that particular range.
Based on data available, Knudson said he was projecting the population and number of households would continue to rise. Over the next five years, he estimated the city will gain about 28 households per year.
“The age-based projections through the year 2026 continue to show an increasing number of households age 65 and older, again, as those baby boomers move through,” he said. “Projections would indicate a smaller number of households 64 and younger. But again, it’s important to note that those are informed predictions of what may happen.”
In terms of income, Community Partners Research used the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) for its study. At that point, the median income for all households in the market area was $40,000; and $63,400 for families — defined as two or more related individuals living within a household.
This led him to conclude that about half of the households in the community can afford $1,000 or more per month in housing costs. He added, however, that there were discrepancies based on housing occupancy tenure. People who own their homes tend to have income above that threshold, while renters are typically below that point.
The study found, in 2019, the median income for all renters in the community was $26,250. That means many of the renters would need a unit that costs $660 or less per month to avoid being over the “burden” threshold in terms of the percentage of their income that goes toward housing.
Knudson said about 41% of renter households in Little Falls were paying more than 30% of their income for housing. On the flip side, that number was only 17% for owner-occupied houses.
After the presentation, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said that $26,250 average income for renters was the statistic that surprised him most of any in the study. He believes, however, that number may be somewhat skewed.
“I suspect one of the reasons is that we don’t have a high volume of market rate rentals in our community,” Radermacher said. “I think, when you compare the total number of rental units and look at the market rates versus the affordable, we’re probably higher into the more affordable. That would lead me to believe that kind of pushes the income base there down.”
According to Knudson, the mid-point rent in Little Falls in 2019 was about $800. Just looking at two-bedroom units, that number was $708, though he believed that number was dated and that rent had probably increased since that time.
He said the data for home values also was probably lagging a bit. In the study, Knudson said they estimated a median sale price of about $160,000 in 2021. That info didn’t include sales late in the year, though.
“I would guess, the upward price pressure and demand for single-family houses — existing homes — it would not surprise me at all if those prices went up in the latter part of the year, part of which we did not capture in our sales sample,” he said.
New construction has also been limited. The last time Little Falls had a net gain of more than 20 housing units was 2015, which is went the Evergreen Terrace townhomes became available. That, Knudson said, has created “a tightness” in the market.
As a result, he said people have had to opt for other types of housing, such as properties that were previously vacant or older housing.
The estimated median year of construction for both owner-occupied and rental housing was in the early 1970s. He said about half or more of the housing in town was approximately 50 years old.
“We also looked at building capacity, or lot capacity,” Knudson said. “We found that the city does have attractive lot options. They are suitable for near-term construction. However, if you start achieving a higher level of new home construction, there will be some additional lots needed.”
Going back to rental housing, he confirmed that Little Falls has an “extremely low” vacancy rate. Based on the information available, he estimated the rental rate within the community had moved above 40% during 2021 - 2022.
He said that meant there was also evidence of unmet demand. During phone surveys with property owners and managers, he said they informed him they often receive “multiple phone calls” on the first day when a vacancy is advertised.
Among moderate rental housing — which was created due to federal low-income tax credit programs — the numbers are even more dire. These include units that income and occupancy restrictions, and there were no vacancies at the time of the survey.
Vacancy was also scant in terms of affordable, subsidized housing for low-income renters. These can be general occupancy or reserved for seniors or individuals with disabilities. Most of what the city offers in this area, however, is one-bedroom. There is a shortage of low-income housing for families.
Residents of Little Falls also have access to housing rental assistance (HRA) through Morrison County Social Services. Those who meet income guidelines can receive a voucher to help them pay rent.
“A number of those vouchers were unused at the time when we were doing our research, in part because of the low vacancy rate,” Knudson said. “Households were being issued a voucher, but they were not able to find a unit they could rent and move into.”
Little Falls also has several options for senior housing, with units designated for individuals in need of any level of care or assistance. Those occupancy rates were high, as well.
In coming up with its list of recommendations, Community Housing Partners looked at anticipated future demand. They also took into account age-based preferences due to the aging trends within the community.
Knudson said they came up with a five-year production goal or target of 365 rental units, spread across an array of market segments, along with 120 owner-occupancy homes.
“Maybe, in a perfect world, you’d like to see a little bit better balance between that,” he said. “We’re heavily weighted toward rental housing in these recommendations. Part of that is just a recognition of current market conditions. It’s also become extremely difficult to build single-family homes that people consider affordable.”
Knudson said he saw a demand potential of 160 - 170 conventional market rate rent housing units over the next five years. Community Research Partners is also recommending 20 - 30 more affordable units, either through development or conversion, along with 55 - 70 low-income units, some of which should be two and three bedrooms.
The Lake Elmo company is also recommending 10 - 12 moderately priced homes be constructed annually within the community. Along with that, there should be two to four affordable, or entry-level houses and four or five high priced homes added per year.
“Just this last week, I had a phone call from an individual that is desperately looking to move into the community and wants a market rate apartment unit and there’s nothing to be had,” Radermacher said. “There just isn’t anything available for them. They’re on every waiting list. They’re asking, ‘When is something going to be built?’”
