COVID-19 cases were down slightly last week after a big surge during the last week in January, but hospitalizations and deaths were back up in Morrison County.
A total of 15 people locally required hospitalization between Jan. 27 - Feb. 3. That comes after only two people needed medical intervention during the six-day period of Jan. 21 - 26. A total of 422 Morrison County residents have now been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 143 — 33.9% — have been reported since Oct. 10, 2021.
Morrison County Public Health also reported two deaths last week, bringing the county to 94 total. That mark comes after two weeks of no reported deaths locally.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Morrison County had a test positivity rate of 23.58% during the past week. That is up from the last week in January. That showed in the number of new infections — 413 between Jan. 27 - Feb. 3, an average of 51 per day.
That number is still high compared to most weeks, even during recent surges. It is, however, down from the 471 new cases and 78 per day rate of Jan. 21 - 26. Morrison County has now racked up a total of 8,541 infections since its first was reported in April 2020.
Those who fall within the 14-day infectious period was down slightly from one week early, dropping to 505 from 521. A majority of those cases were found in people with Little Falls ZIP codes. Public Health reported 275 infections in the county seat, as of Thursday. that is up another 29 from eight days before, and 160 over the previous 14 days.
Pierz residents saw the numbr of cases within their community drop to 68, after there were 93 on Jan. 26. There were 41 infected residents of Royalton, Thursday, with 20 in both Motley and Swanville and 17 in Randall and Hillman. Both Cushing and Bowlus tallied 13 current infections.
As has been the case throughout the winter spike, no schools within Morrison County are counted among those the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) lists as having an outbreak. Two long-term care facilities were removed from MDH’s list, but Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls was included, Thursday.
Vaccinations remained steady, but low among local residents. Between Jan. 24 - Feb. 1, MDH reported 51 Morrison County residents received a first shot, while 82 became fully vaccinated. That is on par with where those numbers have been in recent weeks.
In all, 16,388 Morrison County residents — 49.6% of the county’s overall population) had received one dose of the vaccine, as of Tuesday. MDH reported 15,370 locals were fully vaccinated.
The slight drop in cases experienced in Morrison County during the past week was a microcosm of what has been going on statewide. MDH reported 71,948 new cases between Jan. 27 - Feb. 3, about 8,994 per day. Those numbers are down from 76,171 and 12,695, respectively, from Jan. 21 - 26. In all, there have been 1.352 million infections among Minnesotans since March 2020.
According to MDH, of that total, 1.300 million people have caught the virus. As of Thursday, 52,099 cases were re-infections among those who had already had COVID-19 once.
Deaths were up in Minnesota last week. MDH reported 279 Minnesotans had died — about 35 per day — between Jan. 27 - Feb. 3, rising the daily average by about seven people during that timeframe. In all, the state has counted 11,5611 deaths.
MDH reported 84.4% of the state had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, which is about the national average of 80.2% reported by the CDC.
As of Dec. 26, 2021, there had been 3.392 million Minnesotans vaccinated. Of them, 284,526 (8.39%) had been infected with COVID-19. Among those cases, only 7,667 (.23% of all vaccinated residents) required hospitalization and 1,369 (.04%) had died.
Cases were down nationwide, but deaths were up.
The CDC reported 2.992 million new cases between Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, a sharp drop from the 4.407 million counted the week before. There were 18,589 COVID-19 deaths reported throughout the country, bringing that total to 888,784 since the start of the pandemic.
