Morrison County Public Health reported three more deaths and eight new hospitalizations during the eight-day period of Dec. 30, 2021 - Jan. 6.
Those are the two main areas of concern, as overall cases of COVID-19 within the county were down again this week. However, the three new deaths meant there has now been at least one person locally who died from the virus for nine straight weeks. In all, 89 Morrison County residents have been killed due to the pandemic.
Both deaths and hospitalizations have been up significantly during the past few months. Since Oct. 1, 2021, there have been 27 deaths among Morrison County residents, accounting for 30% of the 89 total deaths since June 2020.
In terms of hospitalizations, there were eight more reported by Public Health between Dec. 30, 2021 - Jan. 6. That brought the county’s pandemic-long total to 391. Of those, 112 (29%) have been reported since Oct. 1, 2021.
Those numbers are sobering compared to a more positive outlook in terms of overall cases. Morrison County reported just 56 new cases — seven per day — between Dec. 30, 2021 - Jan. 6. That is down from 74 and an average of 10.6 one week earlier. The county’s active case rate was down to 106, as of Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did note that Morrison County saw a test positivity rate of between 20% - 24.9% over the seven days leading up to Thursday. As such, it lists the community spread as “High” in the county.
In fact, of the 3,218 counties in the United States, 3,123 (96.93%) experienced high transmission over the last seven days, according to the CDC. There were only 46 in the country — three in Minnesota — listed as substantial, 26 — one in Minnesota, Aitkin County — listed as moderate and 23 — none in Minnesota — listed as low.
The most cases found within Morrison County were in people with Little Falls ZIP codes, with 43 of the 106 active cases, as of Thursday. That is still down 18 from eight days earlier. Pierz also counted 22 infections among its residents, while Swanville and Bowlus had nine and seven, respectively.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did not count any Morrison County schools or congregate care facilities among its locations with known outbreaks.
As Morrison County deals with concerns over hospitalizations and deaths, the state and nation are working to slow the spread of infections which have occurred since the omicron variant was identified in the United States.
The total number of cases reported by MDH skyrocketed last week, jumping from 22,584 between Dec. 23 - 29, 2021, to 40,801 from Dec. 30, 2021 - Jan. 6. That is an increase of nearly 2,000 cases per day.
The surge prompted action from the state’s two largest cities — Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities implemented mask mandates that went into effect Thursday. The mandates state that all patrons, employees and visitors must wear a mask in businesses and places of public accommodation. That also means masks are required for anyone attending the Minnesota Vikings season finale, Sunday, Jan. 9, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Among the 1.056 million Minnesotans who have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, only 17,505 were re-infections among those who had already gotten the virus once. As of Nov. 28, 2021, there had been 142,583 breakthrough cases counted among the 3.346 million people who had been vaccinated at that point — about 4.26%.
Among those cases in vaccinated individuals, MDH reported 5,526 (.17%) needed hospitalization and 1,080 (.03%) died. As of Tuesday, 3.677 million Minnesotans had received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 82.9% of the state’s population.
Locally, those numbers went up during the past week. MDH reported 126 people received their first shot between Dec. 27, 2021 - Jan. 4, and 143 became fully vaccinated. In all, 48.7% of eligible Morrison County residents have received the shot.
Nationally, the trends being seen in Minnesota are reflected throughout the country. The CDC reported more than 4.381 million new infections between Dec. 28, 2021 - Jan. 5 — almost 350,000 per day more than the previous week.
Deaths increased at a much slower rate nationally, but they were up a little. There have been 827,879 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 11,640 during the past week. That is up from 8,842 during the last week of 2021.
