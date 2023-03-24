The former treasurer of a Little Falls PTA accused of stealing “thousands of dollars” from the organization is scheduled for a jury trial in August.
Amanda Marie Horton, 39, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of felony theft in August 2022. She is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from the Lincoln Elementary PTA between December 2016 - May 2022, during which she was the treasurer of the PTA.
At a Dec. 19, 2022, court appearance, Horton waived her right to an omnibus hearing and for a time requirement for the hearing. A settlement conference was scheduled for Feb. 1. At that hearing, a pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1.
On March 1, Horton and her defense attorney, Kenneth L. Wilson, entered a demand for a jury trial, and again waived a time requirement for the hearing.
At present, a settlement conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, in Morrison County District Court. If no deal is reached, the case will go to trial, Aug. 10 - 11.
The investigation into the alleged theft began in May 2022, when a complainant from Lincoln Elementary contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that Horton had been withdrawing funds from the PTA account and transferring them into a personal account. The complainant told an investigator from the LFPD, May 19, 2022, that the association never received bank statements from Horton. She was also said to have not wanted the association to pay out funds for routine activities, which members saw as a “red flag.”
The complainant told law enforcement that the association was eventually able to obtain bank statements. They allegedly showed that “thousands of dollars” were being withdrawn from the account by Horton and transferred into other accounts, which members believed belonged to Horton.
On May 18, 2022, the PTA asked Horton to resign from her position as treasurer. She was said to have made two large deposits totaling $2,500 back into the account after resigning.
A school official also told the LFPD that, in a conversation with Horton, she allegedly admitted to “making some poor choices” and apologizing. However, the school official said she “never actually explained” what she did.
According to the complaint, after obtaining the bank statements, the investigator from the LFPD found that Horton withdrew about $17,000 from the PTA account and transferred the money into a personal account that she controlled.
The report stated that, over time, Horton also paid back portions of the funds she had taken. It noted, however, that she still owed “several hundred dollars” to the organization.
Both counts against Horton carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.