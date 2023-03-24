Amanda Marie Horton

 Morrison County Jail

The former treasurer of a Little Falls PTA accused of stealing “thousands of dollars” from the organization is scheduled for a jury trial in August.

Amanda Marie Horton, 39, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of felony theft in August 2022. She is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from the Lincoln Elementary PTA between December 2016 - May 2022, during which she was the treasurer of the PTA.

