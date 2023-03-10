Hope Yoder

Hope Yoder, an employee of Morrison County Community Corrections, was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation, Tuesday, for her selfless action in helping a motorist who had just been involved in a rollover crash. She was honored by County Commissioners, from left, Bobby Kasper, Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski.

 Submitted photo

Hope Yoder was in the right place at the right time.

Feb. 28, the employee of Morrison County Community Corrections was recognized by the County Board and Administrator Matt LeBlanc for her selfless action in mid-February, when she saw a car that had rolled on slick roads.

