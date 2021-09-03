Most people probably don’t think of homelessness as being a major issue in Morrison County.
Kathy Lange, executive director of Habitat Morrison County, Oasis Central Minnesota board member and chairman of Faith Not Fear, said it is a bigger problem than most might believe.
“Frankly, a lot of us don’t realize the homelessness in Morrison County,” Lange said. “We’ve got over 200 homeless in Morrison County at any given time, so we want to address those issues.”
In response, Faith Not Fear is hosting a Homelessness in Morrison County Forum from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at First United Church in Little Falls. Faith Not Fear is a committee that consists of local religious leaders as well as citizens concerned with addressing societal issues on a local level.
The event will be held in a casual setting with coffee, cookies and conversation. Panel and roundtable discussions will be held with local government officials, such as Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, and state legislators Sen. Paul Gazelka and Rep. Ron Kresha.
This will be the third time the event has been held, but the first since 2019. It had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Homelessness is a concern, and it may become even moreso as this year goes on,” said Greg Spofford, a member of Oasis Central Minnesota and Faith Not Fear. “Moratoriums on evictions (are) going to come to an end.”
Lange said the event brought a lot of awareness to the issue in 2019. In all, she said 41% of Morrison County residents live in cost-burdened households, which means they pay more than 30% of their monthly income on rent alone.
“That puts them at a high risk for homelessness, so we want to take action and find those solutions; all of us together,” she said.
She added that she worked with the U.S. Census Bureau as an enumerator during fall 2020. She took on the role, she said, to get a better feel for what was going on in the community as a grant writer.
She said she noticed a lot of vacant homes that were tied up in litigation. Though it wasn’t her job to find out why that was the case, she said it is a possible conversation to be had at the Sept. 19 event.
“We’ve got homeless people and lots of vacant homes in the county and, maybe (we can) gather some more statistics on that,” Lange said.
During a meeting with the Morrison County Board of Commissioners last month, she also drew their attention to House File 528 and Senate File 1803. Those create $10 million that cities and counties can apply for and receive a dollar-for-dollar match from the state on the first $150,000 to address housing issues within their communities.
Though she said she did not know how much, if any, of that money was allocated toward rural communities, she said there is a time limit of eight years for the projects associated with those funds to be completed.
“It’s a dollar-to-dollar match,” Lange said. “And, actually, the second $150,000 is a two to one match. I think it would behoove us to check into it and apply.”
