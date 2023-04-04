Two people were injured in a collision just south of Rice, Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Jason James Sand, 42, Holdingford, and Devey Lea Dahlheimer, 61, St. Cloud, both sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the two-vehicle crash.
The State Patrol was alerted to an accident with injuries at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of Highway 10 and Little Rock Road in Benton County’s Watab Township, about two miles south of Rice.
The report states that Sand was westbound on Highway 10 in a pickup truck. Dahlheimer was westbound on Little Rock Road in a 2023 Chevy Bolt. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Sand was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, but did not require emergency transport. Dahlheimer was taken to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud for her non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The airbags deployed in both vehicles, and alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol listed the road condition as “wet” when the accident occurred. It received assistance at the scene from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, the Rice Police Department and the Sauk Rapids Fire Department.
