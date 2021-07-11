A Holdingford man was killed early Sunday morning when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash northeast of Upsala.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, James Paul Hadley, 55, died from injuries he sustained in the accident. The report states that the state patrol learned of the accident at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Hadley was eastbound on Highway 238 in a 2020 1500 Dodge Ram pickup. For unspecified reasons, he left the roadway and entered the south ditch just east of the intersection with 50th Avenue, about a mile northeast of Upsala. The vehicle vaulted off of a field approach.
Hadley was airlifted via LifeLink to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital.
According to the State Patrol, Hadley was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. Alcohol was not involved.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and LifeLink, according to the Patrol's online report.
