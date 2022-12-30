Shoreline restoration

A map provided by Ulteig shows a shoreline restoration option for the bank of the Mississippi River near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum. Senior Engineer and Client Service Manager for Ulteig, Roger Clay, said this is the design he recommends among the two that were presented.

 Graphic by Ulteig

The Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) moved closer, in December, to finalizing its plans for a major riverbank and shoreline restoration project near its Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum.

Members of the MCHS Board of Directors and Executive Director Mike Worcester met with Roger Clay, senior engineer and client service manager for Ulteig, the primary contractor on the project, and representatives from the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to refine plans on separate portions of the project regarding the riverbank and the shoreline, respectively.

