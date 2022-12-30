The Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) moved closer, in December, to finalizing its plans for a major riverbank and shoreline restoration project near its Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum.
Members of the MCHS Board of Directors and Executive Director Mike Worcester met with Roger Clay, senior engineer and client service manager for Ulteig, the primary contractor on the project, and representatives from the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to refine plans on separate portions of the project regarding the riverbank and the shoreline, respectively.
In May, MCHS received $140,000 from Morrison County and $70,000 from the city of Little Falls in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay for the design and development phase. At that time, the estimated project cost to stabilize the bank was $597,000.
The project is necessary because two major rain events — one in 2015 and another in 2020 — have caused severe erosion on the riverbank. Currently, the museum is about 20 feet from the edge of a straight drop, and further erosion could cause the museum to fall into the river.
At a previous meeting in October, the Board heard detailed options on the riverbank restoration project taking place in two phases; one near the museum building and the other on the northern end of the property adjacent to the parking lot. Since that time, Clay said further discussion has revolved around two shoreline alternatives.
“The stiff soils — the very strong soils — kind of limits what we can do,” he said. “But, we wanted to incorporate some, what we call large, woody debris, logs, into it and get vegetation incorporated.”
The key difference between the options is the amount of riprap — loose stone used to form a foundation — used in the project.
The first option used a continuous 10-foot riprap bench at the low water level. It would include criss-crossed logs oriented to point out into the river. Native vegetation and willow wattles, for example, would be planted in the soil at and right above the water line.
The logs would be placed about every 25 feet. That would be to provide scour protection from the flow of the river and to provide habitat for fish, amphibians, aquatic plants and more.
“We had discussion before about an aquatic bench, a floodplain bench,” Clay said. “We have an unusual situation here which is, from high water to low water, the water surface elevation doesn’t vary hardly more than a foot. That doesn’t yield much of a floodplain bench. That’s because of the control of the water levels by the dam downstream.”
The other alternative, which Clay ultimately said he prefers, is to place 10-foot long and five-foot wide jetties about every 50 feet rather than a full riprap bench. The logs used to create the jetties would be covered in riprap to hold them in place.
There would still be some riprap involved to protect the shoreline in this option, just not nearly as much. It would protect up to the high water level and about five feet into the stream.
The second plan would also include criss-crossing logs at each jetty. It also would utilize native vegetation and willow wattles on and above the water line.
The logs would have to be anchored, as well. As such, Clay said an option would be to lay a sheet of steel or something similar on the bed of the river. Using eye bolts, that could be covered with riprap and a cable could be used to wrap around the log and hold it in place.
“Then we have the weight of the riprap above holding the log in place, and then we’ve got some anchoring on top of the riverbed,” Clay said. “Again, because the soil is so stiff, we’d have a hard time driving any stakes into it that we could trust would work. Let’s just bury some anchors under the riprap that the weight of the riprap above it will hold it.”
Using either design, Clay said they wouldn’t want the logs to stick out more than five or six feet into the river.
“I live on the Mississippi River,” said MCHS Board Member Dave Buker. “I was wondering about chunks of ice during the spring, floating on down, big bergs of stuff. Is that going to affect the trees that you have sticking out?”
Clay said the second option would have the northernmost jetty stick out a little bit further. Anything coming down the river would then run into the jetty and get pushed out into the river.
He added that where the Weyerhaeuser Museum is located on the river is out of the main current, and therefore doesn’t get as much ice and debris directly along the shoreline nearest to the building. The extended first jetty would provide protection downstream for the remainder of the shoreline protection project area.
MCHS Board Member Camille Warzecha asked if the jetties would allow for more aquatic life and natural habitat along the shoreline. Clay said, between the jetties, the velocity of the current would be lower than further out into the river. The logs would provide cover for fish and there would be areas where aquatic plants could grow.
“This is going to be quieter water,” he said. “I’m thinking there would be natural seeding of aquatic plants. We would propose, actually, trying to do that for this project.”
The riprap along the shoreline in option two would provide scour protection from the current. It is a viable alternative in an area where a floodplain bench isn’t really a feasible option due to the lack of variation in the water levels.
“I think I personally like this alternative better,” Clay said. “I think it’d be a little more economical to use less riprap. I think the jetties themselves — you can say they’re little floodplain benches. It’s not continuous. Over time you would expect some filling in here of sediment, too, that’s coming down the river in these slower areas.”
Alan Ringwelski from SWCD said similar projects to the second option were done on both the Long Prairie River and Platte River. He said they did get sediment fill-in between the jetties, and the method seemed to work well in those locations.
Clay said the jetties could be angled anywhere from 20 degrees upstream to 20 degrees downstream. In this case, he said Ulteig’s fluvial geomorphologist, John Thomas, preferred they be angled slightly downstream based on depositing sediment.
MCHS Board Member Kris Erickson asked about vegetation on the riverbank stabilization portion of the project. In October, Lead Geotechnical Investigator Bryan Ripp of Braun Intertec presented two options for the slope of the bank alongside the museum, one of which used a 12- to 16-foot gravity wall — thin concrete — and another which was composed of a geo grid reinforced wall.
Clay said that phase would be about 120 feet long, extending about 15 feet to the north and south of the 90-foot long structure. It must have a factor of safety of at least 1.5, meaning the forces that are holding the bank in place are 1.5 times the forces “that want to take it down.”
“At the building, to get the stable sideslope, you’re going to need a retaining wall of some sort,” Clay said. “That’s what we were talking about before. That retaining wall needs to provide that factor of safety.”
“I think it was a clear consensus that no one wanted to see a 12- or a 16-foot high block wall,” Erickson said.
In that case, Clay said the geogrid would provide more of a “vegetative terrace.” The grids go back further into the slope than a gravity wall, meaning it would have to go higher, but it could be vegetative.
He added that, given the strength of the soil, such a system would likely “last a long time.”
“For the geogrid wall, there’s no concrete,” Clay said. “It’s just all soil. The fill is all soil. There’s no concrete that needs to be there.”
A geogrid wall could be built either at the top or the bottom of the slope, as well. However, going to the bottom would likely be a much more expensive option, due in large part to the logistics of getting materials and workers further down the bank safely.
From a visibility standpoint, he said it likely wouldn’t make a difference if the grid was built toward the top of the slope or bottom.
“If it’s vegetated, people will be able to see the vegetation,” Clay said. “It wouldn’t be that different from what surrounds it, so it would blend in a lot better even if it was higher on the slope.”
Warzecha asked the present board members if there was a consensus regarding the shoreline restoration portion of the project. Clay said, if it was preferable to the SWCD to create the jetties angled upstream rather than downstream — which was implied earlier in the discussion — that likely would not really complicate the plan itself.
“We’re not locked into any one,” he said. “They both have advantages. We’re willing to listen to other ideas. When water comes over the jetty and/or the logs and it’s angled upstream, the vectors of the flow are pointed out away from the bank.”
Clay said the next step in the process would be to start working on a real plan sheet for the vegetative terrace and jetty option for the project as a whole. They will also lay out the grading portion of the riverbank stabilization away from the museum.
He said he hoped to meet with MCHS again in mid-January 2023. Until then, the public can view the plans in their entirety and provide feedback by visiting morrisoncountyhistory.org/?p=9951.
“We’ll do another step on the plan, but they’re not going to be called ‘final’ until everybody looks at them and says, ‘Yeah. We really like that,’” Clay said.
