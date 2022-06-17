The Motley Area Historical Society is looking to add some historical items to Motley’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Monday, Robin Kramer presented a plan to the Motley City Council on behalf of the Historical Society. New to the park would be the old “Motley High School” sign and the cupola taken from the Motley Co-op Creamery. The Council ultimately approved the request, pending review of the Parks Committee.
“A couple years ago, the members of the Council, meaning you, gave us permission to ask the veterans if we could put the high school sign in the park,” Kramer said. “We were told by you if we got the OK, it would be good. Well, I went to the vets and they gave me 100% backing to put the ‘Motley High School’ sign up.”
The Historical Society would put a concrete slab under the sign so it would be easier to mow around. The same would be done under the cupola, which is a relatively small structure that goes on top of a building. It is often used as a lookout or to provide light or air.
Kramer described the cupola as “very nice” and “very fancy.”
“Many of the veterans were farmers and brought their milk to make butter,” she said. “I think it would be a neat addition to the Veterans Park, a place to come remember the veterans, remember our schools and remember the creamery that made our town.”
Mayor Al Yoder asked if there would also be a plaque placed somewhere near the cupola so people could read about why it was there and why it holds significance for the city. Kramer said the plan was to put a sign between the bell and the picnic area in the park.
Council Member Pat O’Regan said, in principle, he liked what Kramer was proposing. However, he suggested sending the idea to the Parks Committee for review. He said it would allow the committee to incorporate the additions into any updates it may be considering.
Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton agreed that would be a good idea.
“They’ve added more things, and they might want to add more things in the future,” O’Regan said. “The Parks Committee might be able to develop a plan where they could expand things. It’s something I think would benefit everybody.”
Kramer said she was agreeable to that plan. With unanimous approval from the Council, Monday, she will not have to bring the matter back if it is approved by the Parks Committee.
“I think there’s several people that are on the Historical Society that are on the Parks Committee,” said Council Member Steve Johnson. “I’m on the Historical Society, and there’s been a lot of discussion by everybody, and a lot of thought put into this. I personally would approve it.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Disclosed that Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton received a “highly satisfactory” score of 54.75 out of a possible 56 on his latest performance review, which was held during a closed session in May;
• Approved updates to the Police Department’s policies on confidential informants and mobile video recorders;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash to abate two properties, if necessary, due to public nuisances. The properties are located at 396 Main St. West and 149 Front St. East.
“We’ve been trying to work with them all spring here, and it’s not really going anywhere,” Borash said.
The abatements would need approval from the city attorney, as well.
“Jason has done a wonderful job for our city on keeping people in line as far as keeping our properties cleaned up,” said Mayor Al Yoder. “It is probably one of the most dreadful things to do in a police department;”
• Asked Borash to consider cracking down on semi tractors using compression release engine brakes, commonly referred to as Jake brakes, in city limits due to excess noise.
“I think once we get a few tickets going and the truckers start talking, things will change,” Yoder said.
There are signs posted on all sides of the city limits stating that vehicle noise laws will be enforced;
• Approved the purchase of a frequency drive for city well No. 5. Brotherton received four quotes, and the Council approved the lowest priced bid of $2,413, with a two-year warranty, from www.automationdirect.com;
• Approved a resolution increasing volunteer firefighter pay from $9 per event to $11 per event. The annual officer pay was also amended to $800 for the chief, $400 for both the first and second assistant chief and $250 for the medical officer;
• Approved a request to increase election judge pay to $14 and head judge pay to $16; and
• Held a discussion on the possibility of partnering with Morrison County for the purchase of ARMER radio equipment for the Motley Police Department and Motley Fire Department. No decision was made on the matter, though it may be considered for further discussion.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Motley City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.