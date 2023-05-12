“The Politics of Murder,” book 3 in the Kolovich and Haley Mysteries by Ron Hinnenkamp is now available at local book stores, on Amazon and on Kindle.
The books follow the cases of Alicia Kolovich, an FBI Special Agent, and Will Haley, now a private investigator, as they pursue justice.
A summary of the new book: Someone is always watching, even in the perfect crime. If you know something, who can you trust? For Ryan Tyler, knowledge of that something led to his death. Or, was it just a random mugging gone bad with no motive behind it. The trail to find that something led to Wall Street and the Halls of Power in Washington, D.C. It also led to the dark side of humanity in human trafficking. Will the threats cost the lives of someone close to Will Haley, now a private investigator? Haley and his close friend Alicia Kolovich, FBI Special Agent, seek answers to a murder-suicide from 30 years earlier while in pursuit of human traffickers.
Then, people start dying when connected to the investigations. The end result is torn from today’s headlines.
Hinnenkamp was born in Melrose, and attended a rural one room school house for eight years. After graduating from Melrose High School, he attained a bachelor of science degree in education, and a master’s degree in educational administration from St. Cloud State University.
Following graduation from the university, Hinnenkamp taught and coached for over 30 years at Little Falls Community High School. While teaching, he served 10 years as mayor of Little Falls. An Army Infantry veteran, Hinnenkamp is a life member of the VFW. He currently splits his time between Minnesota and Arizona.
