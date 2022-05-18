A Hillman man was hospitalized, Tuesday, after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on his own property.
Jerome Micholski, 86, Hillman, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office credits the quick actions taken by the emergency responders,” read a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Because of their heroic actions, Micholski survived.”
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 2:58 p.m. Tuesday that there was an elderly man trapped in the water at a property located on 98th Street, approximately seven miles south of Hillman in Lakin Township.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they learned Micholski was driving his side-by-side in a pasture area on his own property.
“The side-by-side slid into a creek that goes through the pasture and rolled,” read the statement. “Micholski was pinned under the side-by-side, but was able to keep his head above water until emergency personnel arrived.”
Micholski was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital via Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Mt. Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman (MLMB) First Response Team, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
