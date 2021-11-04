Minnesota State Patrol sig

A Hillman man was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Wednesday, when he hit a bull on the roadway.

Allan Charles Welle, 57, Hillman, received non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, when he was involved in the car versus bull accident south of Pierz.

The report from the state patrol states that Welle was northbound on Highway 25 at about 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in a 2012 Chevy Malibu. He was approaching the intersection with 123rd Street — about one mile south of Genola — when he struck a bull that was loose in the roadway.

Welle was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Pierz Fire Department.

