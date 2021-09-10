A Hillman man was killed in a workplace accident, Aug. 31, while working in Michigan.
Neil Boser, 49, was working for WaterWorks Marine of LaCrosse Wisconsin, on the site of a hydroelectric dam in Michigan’s upper peninsula when the accident occurred.
The Michigan State Police told WJMN-TV based out of Escanaba, Michigan, that troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to the scene of an industrial accident at about 12:25 p.m., Aug. 31.
An investigation showed WaterWorks crew members were moving a bulkhead into place with a crane. The boom on the crane snapped off and struck Boser, according to WJMN.
Michigan OSHA is investigating the accident.
Boser is a native of the Hillman area and graduated from Onamia High School. He was employed by Michels Corporation of Lumira, Wisconsin.
He was engaged to Jennifer Tretter and had three children, Jordyn, Talyre and Cohlton.
A full obituary can be found in this issue of the Record.
