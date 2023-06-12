Crash near Hillman

A pinpoint shows the approximate location of a rollover accident in eastern Morrison County, Friday, June 9, that resulted in a Hillman man being airlifted from the scene.

 Screenshot from Google Maps

A Hillman man was airlifted from the scene, Friday, June 9, after he was involved in a single-vehicle, rollover accident in eastern Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Stegora, 35, Hillman, sustained “unknown injuries” in the crash.

