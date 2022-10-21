Fraud comparison

A graph provided by Morrison County Health and Human Services shows a comparison between Morrison and neighboring counties of money not issued due to fraud prevention and total overpayments during the past year.

 Graph courtesy of Morrison County Health and Human Services

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is always on the lookout for fraud when it comes to its financial assistance programs.

HHS Director Brad Vold told the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that the county works with a fraud investigator to help keep those situations to a minimum. As such, it issued significantly less in overpayments than neighboring counties from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022.

