Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is always on the lookout for fraud when it comes to its financial assistance programs.
HHS Director Brad Vold told the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that the county works with a fraud investigator to help keep those situations to a minimum. As such, it issued significantly less in overpayments than neighboring counties from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022.
According to data provided by HHS, Morrison County issued only $4,970 in overpayments during that timeframe. That compares to $24,174 for Benton County; $96,422 for Mille Lacs County; and $88,060 for Sherburne County.
“Part of it, I’d like to just thank Karen (Szczodroski) and Cindy (Nienaber’s) staff, because they do a great job of interviewing,” Vold said. “They do a great job with clients. They understand their programs, so part of that is thanks to their due diligence in determining eligibility.”
Szczodroski said there was a situation, shortly after the end of the data collection period, in which a $5,500 overpayment in Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) funding was issued.
In that case, she said a client had a recertification due, which is done on an annual basis. The person who was interviewing that client felt something was not adding up.
“There had to have been more money coming in, because she was paying a pretty good amount for rent,” Szczodroski said. “She continued to question and then we checked a few of the places we can go. We can get into social security; we can get into unemployment. Then we questioned the client and it turned out she was getting a disability through her employer. Actually, she wasn’t eligible for any cash benefits.”
As such, HHS turned in an overpayment and disqualified the client from receiving any assistance for one year.
The county also did well in catching potential fraud payments before they happened. In all, that amounted to $37,226 saved during the aforementioned time period.
“When you bring up this $5,500, I’m guessing this client is lower income,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “How does one get this money back? Do they go after their social security? Their payroll check?”
Szczodroski said the claims department will work with the client to set up a repayment agreement. That can be as little as $25 per month, if that is what the person can afford to pay.
However, if they don’t make those payments, the county can recover their state or federal income tax refunds, for example, to help recoup the overpayment.
In all, Morrison County received 31 fraud referrals from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. More than half of those came from those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. There were 17 such referrals in Morrison County, much fewer than in the three aforementioned neighboring counties.
Morrison County averages only two fraud referrals per month, while Sherburne has 16 and both Benton and Mille Lacs have five each.
Morrison and Mille Lacs counties also had no cases referred to criminal court.
“Just to expand upon that, generally we use administrative penalties to recover the funds,” Vold said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a criminal case when it comes to fraud.”
Speaking to Vold’s praise of the employees in HHS for catching fraud, Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was going to take it a “step further.” He said it is because of staff that Morrison County’s numbers are low .
Jelinski also credited the clients for knowing what they’re doing and not trying to game the system.
“Is there a bad apple in every bucket?” Jelinski said. “Of course there is. That’s life. That’s the world. I admire looking at these numbers and saying, ‘What? We found $37,000 before we went anywhere?’ That’s just kind of an amazing thing to me, and it’s because of staff. Truly, thank you all for that.”
Vold added that, in some cases, there are claims filed in error by the clients. Often, he said people don’t realize what all of the expectations are when they are enrolled in assistance programs.
Jelinski reiterated a point he has made several times in that he does not believe anyone wants to be on any of the assistance programs offered through the county.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s saying, ‘Oh, please. Can I get on one of those county programs?’” he said. “There’s nobody saying that. I truly believe that. There’s people that are down and out on their luck, and that’s just life in the fast lane. I get it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.