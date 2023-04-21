Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is preparing to take the next step in providing mental health services to children in the county and surrounding region.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners gave Interim HHS Director Katie Knettel and Child and Family Services Coordinator Melanie Erickson the go-ahead to apply for a $200,000 innovation grant through Sourcewell. They hope to use the funding to create a children’s mental health initiative within Region Five, which includes Morrison, Cass, Wadena, Todd and Crow Wing counties.
Erickson said the potential to get the funding was a “prime opportunity.”
“There is an adult mental initiative that has been in existence for a number of years; has created a number of great adult service options.,” Erickson said. “It comes with funding from the state. Children’s mental health does not have funding from the state.”
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski asked Erickson to elaborate on the fact the state does provide funding for an adult mental health initiative, but not one for children. Erickson admitted that is a “potential soapbox issue” for her.
Ultimately, she said her department’s mission is to help kids become successful, self-sufficient adults.
“If we don’t adequately support our children, they become adults with mental health issues,” she said.
She said the state has invested in school-based mental health grants and provided “safety nets” in working with schools. However, there has not been an integrated approach through the counties within the state to develop in-home therapy, which she said has proven to be successful for kids.
Erickson said there has been some testimony at the State Capitol during the current Legislative session to increase funding for those types of services, but nothing has been approved, so far.
“It’s my hope that they will come forward at some point and, perhaps after we invest in this as a region and we can demonstrate to the state some of these improved numbers, maybe that helps that cause,” Erickson said. “That would be my hope with that.”
The innovation funding would help Morrison County — along with the rest of Region 5 — develop the children’s mental health initiative while also continuing its work in collaborative intensive bridging services (CIBS). Funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) is making the CIBS work possible at this point, and the hope is that the Sourcewell grant funding will allow that to continue once those funds run out after the 2023-2024 school year.
The initiative would look at items Region 5’s children’s mental health team has identified as being important. Those include providing services that keep children in their home — such as respite care — developing a more robust in-home therapy program and providing assessments.
Erickson said, at times, Morrison County has to send kids to Duluth or other parts of the state to get a thorough assessment, which is a critical component of diagnosing a mental health issue and understanding how to treat it.
“We’d like to investigate some ways to do those assessments partnering with various mental health agencies and clinics in our region so that those assessments can happen while the child resides in the home,” she said.
The $200,000 from Sourcewell, if granted, would manage those issues across the region. Those involved would work collaboratively to expend the funds equally throughout the five counties.
The money would likely be available by July 1.
“Do we have partners identified where this money could be utilized and a program could be started?” asked Commissioner Greg Blaine. “Or, would that be a part of that money; looking at where to partner?”
Erickson said some of the funding would go into finding the right partners. There are some, such as Northern Pines Mental Health, Nystrom and Associates and Lakewood Health Systems, she said are “good candidates.”
“I think there’s just some unique opportunities right now that we’ll be able to act on with some of those partners, to move something ahead that will take some time,” she said.
Erickson added that working as a region will ultimately bolster the initiative. They are confident in their working relationship to ensure funds are distributed equally, and each county has various resources it can share with the others.
Cass County, she said, likely has the most difficulty simply due to its geographical length. Her hope is that the initiative could help it engage with some of its northern partners.
“It’s important that we work across county lines, and school districts that our kids attend which are in another county,” Erickson said. “That really helps us build a continuum of services across the region.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur thanked Erickson and Knettel for always being on the lookout for ways to help children. He said they were leaders in that area.
Further, he asked for an update on the behavioral specialists that were set to be placed into area schools with the help of the aforementioned ARPA funding through the county.
Erickson said things were going “exceptionally well” in Swanville.
“They have really used their behavior specialist in order to help kids adapt and socialize, using them over in the lunch period and just some other social down times where kids were struggling,” she said.
Upsala recently lost its behavioral specialist, so Northern Pines is working to fill that position. Little Falls just recently decided to use its behavioral specialist to focus on truancy, so it is still in the hiring process, as well.
Erickson said Pierz “has really taken off” and had “great success” with its behavioral specialist. They have focused on helping kids re-engage, improve their social skills and deal with anxiety. Royalton, she said, already had behavioral specialists working in their district and provided the template for how to maintain the program.
Before the end of the school year, she said the behavioral specialists in each of the districts will be showing the documentary film, “Angst” at each of the schools. It deals specifically with anxiety in youth.
“It does a really nice job of communicating with youth in a way that they understand,” Erickson said. “It helps them understand what those feelings of anxiety are.”
The specialists will also be available for students before, during and after the film, which she said was a critical part of assisting the children.
“That was your innovative thinking on helping children after the COVID crisis,” LeMieur said. “We all know what that did to the kids. I just want to thank you for this, too, and thank you to Sourcewell for offering something like this.”
Erickson added that Morrison County will not have to hire any additional staff as a result of the initiative, and there is no match required with the grant. Morrison County will act as the fiscal host for the funding.
She also stressed there is nothing “tied to” the funding, as far as Sourcewell is concerned. In other words, if a particular effort funded by the grant doesn’t work out, there will not be any repercussions or unmet requirements.
The Board is expected to officially approve the request to apply for funding at its meeting Tuesday, April 25.
“We have been doing it and it will just be a little bit more time, but it’s worth it,” Erickson said, of spearheading the effort. “Otherwise, all of us as individual supervisors are trying to work on this problem separately. Together, we’ll be able to share time and resources.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard a request from Information Technology (IT) to upgrade the county’s phone system hardware at a cost of $71,000; which is less than the $80,000 budgeted for the project;
• Heard a request from IT to renew its subscription with Info-Tech for $62,000, which is also less than the $78,000 budgeted amount;
• Gave IT the go-ahead to apply for Community Impact Funding up to $50,000 from Sourcewell to upgrade the county’s virtual conference rooms;
• Agreed to County Administrator Matt LeBlanc’s request to enter into a closed session during its April 25 meeting to discuss litigation involving the county and a former employee; and
• Heard from LeBlanc that representatives from the Northland Reliability Project will host an open house from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Pierz Ballroom.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.