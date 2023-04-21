Children's Mental Health

Morrison County Health and Human Services is set to apply for an innovation grant from Sourcewell that would allow it to start a Region 5 children's mental health initiative.

 Metro Creative Connection

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is preparing to take the next step in providing mental health services to children in the county and surrounding region.

Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners gave Interim HHS Director Katie Knettel and Child and Family Services Coordinator Melanie Erickson the go-ahead to apply for a $200,000 innovation grant through Sourcewell. They hope to use the funding to create a children’s mental health initiative within Region Five, which includes Morrison, Cass, Wadena, Todd and Crow Wing counties.

