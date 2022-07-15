The amount Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) had paid out in Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) funds, as of May, returned to pre-pandemic levels, this year.
According to data provided by HHS to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, the county had contributed $73,938 to families in need, as of May 2022. That is down significantly from the $89,711 at the same time in 2021, and more on par with the numbers in 2020 and 2019.
HHS Income Maintenance Supervisor Karen Szczodroski said MFIP is one of three cash assistance programs available for families in Morrison County. As of May, there were 83 cases providing help for 57 adults and 141 children via MFIP. That includes 22 in which a relative is caring for children, in which case only the children are eligible to receive grant funding.
She said families who meet the requirements are eligible to receive MFIP funding for 60 months, after which they have to have a reason for an extension. There are currently 12 such cases in Morrison County.
“Of course, if they have mental health issues, physical issues, they have to have something in writing from a doctor,” Szczodroski said. “We call that Family Stabilization Services.”
The amount of funding a family can receive is based on the number of people needing assistance and is set by the state. For example, a child-only grant in which just one child is being cared for by a relative would receive $355 in cash and $208 in food assistance, for a total of $563 per month.
A household of two, which could be one adult and one child, or two children being cared for by a relative, would receive $545 in cash and $381 in food per month.
“To me, it’s one of those things when, you’re on the outside looking in and saying, ‘Oh, those people are on welfare, and they don’t have to work,’” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “I can be honest with you, my opinion, folks are not getting rich being on welfare.
“This is not a happy time,” he continued. “I don’t know who’s been to the grocery store lately, but this doesn’t go very far.”
There are a couple of ways families can get an extension in receiving MFIP, beyond 60 months. The employed extension, for example, is only available to families in which a single-parent household works an average of 30 hours per week, with a two-parent household averaging 55 hours per week.
“Normally, if they’re working that, they’re not going to be eligible, anyway,” Szczodroski said.
Other forms of eligibility include limited work due to illness or a disability, people who are “hard to employ” due to a disability or people who receive a family violence waiver.
As of May, Morrison County also had 34 families receiving child care assistance. Among those, 21 are considered basic sliding fee cases, two were transitioning and 11 are receiving MFIP. The latter means they’re either working, looking for work or working on an education. The county must receive proof regarding all such situations.
In 2022, Morrison County received an allocation of $203,281 from the state for the entire year. That is up about $9,000 from last year.
“For those families who might be on the edge in terms of income, it’s an income-based program,” said HHS Director Brad Vold. “If they’re on the edge, this could be a program that could help them stay at work full-time or part-time.”
As of May, $5,040 had been issued to basic sliding fee cases, $1,596 for MFIP and $324 for transition years.
Families who receive child care assistance have to meet certain income guidelines to get on the program, throughout their time on it and, again, if they want to get recertified after one year.
The entrance level to receive assistance is 47% of the federal poverty guideline, which is $36,096 for a two-person household and $44,589 for a three-person household, for example. The level at redetermination is no more than 67%, which equals $51,457 and $63,564, respectively, for those same two households.
Families also have to be at or below 85% of the federal poverty line throughout the entire 12-month period, which is $65,281 for a two-person household and $80,640 for a three-person household.
“They have to be in an authorized activity,” Szczodroski said. “Child care, if they’re not, we can close them. They either have to be doing a job search, they have to be employed at least 20 hours a week or going to school, education. That plan has to be approved. Either it’s approved by the county or approved by the career force; their job counselor.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher brought up a recent discussion about day care providers in the county. He noted that the Board was told the application to become a provider used to be about a page and a half long, and it is now more than 50 pages.
He asked if it is the same for people who receive child care assistance funding from the county.
“Do they have to jump through hoops to get this and then have people get frustrated?” Winscher asked.
Szczodroski said it is not difficult.
She said those seeking assistance are asked to fill out an application and provide check stubs to prove they meet income eligibility guidelines. They also require verification, such as a driver’s license, from parents along with something like a birth certificate for the children.
Winscher asked what would happen if someone qualifies for assistance but “a month later,” they get a job that pays a little better.
Szczodroski said they would just have to report the new job and they would redetermine their eligibility at that point.
“There’s always a co-pay for a parent that’s working, and if you get a better job, your co-pay might go up, but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to be closed,” she said.
Vold added that most of the application process can be done via mail and by phone, so parents don’t have to take time off of work or from school to go into the HHS office.
Going back to the other forms of financial assistance, MFIP and the Diversionary Work Program (DWP), Jelinski asked if people receiving those forms of help get funding for food via an EBT card. Szczodroski said that was the case.
She clarified that anything purchased with the card must “be edible.” Other requirements include that someone could buy a rotisserie chicken at a local grocery store, for example, but they could not use it at a fast food restaurant.
“The other thing about the EBT card is, a while ago there was a lot of talk about people accessing SNAP benefits and then moving to Florida and continuing to use them,” Vold said. “Now our financial assistance unit will get reports of people who have used their EBT card for more than a month out of state.”
“We get a monthly report and we can track where they’ve been using it,” Szczodroski added.
Board Chair Greg Blaine asked what happens to child care assistance funds allocated by the state that don’t get used.
Vold said each county has a certain amount they receive. Whatever doesn’t get used reverts back to the state’s general fund. He said if there are counties that are spending more than what they were allocated, the state can also give them more funds from what was recouped from counties that under-spent.
“The price of day care — and we have day cares closing — it’s just getting more difficult for some of these families that are struggling,” Winscher said. “They’re right at that cusp of, ‘Hey, can I move on with having day care assistance?’ I think it’s important for some of these families.”
“It’s a good program,” Szczodroski said. “It really is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.