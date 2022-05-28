Heidi Schmidt had waited for what she said “felt like forever” for the ice to break up on the Mississippi River so she could get out on her kayak.
On Sunday, April 3, at long last after a couple of warm days, she finally saw an opportunity.
“I had a really energetic, busy, wonderful day up until the point when I decided to hop in my kayak,” Schmidt said.
In preparing to go out, she said she was “too carefree.” She did not bring a life jacket, and was not really aware of the true danger that came with the large, floating chunks of ice still present on the river.
About one mile south of Little Falls, in Pine Creek Township, her kayak capsized. She was trapped between large blocks of ice in the freezing cold water. But, thanks to about 40 local emergency responders from seven different agencies, she is still here to talk about it.
Tuesday, Schmidt had the opportunity to thank those men and women in person during a brief ceremony recognizing them for their life-saving effort that day.
“I told (Morrison County) Sheriff (Shawn) Larsen I would be very happy to speak to you all today,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard. I am so grateful to be here, and I am so grateful to all of you. My family thanks you.
“I was just smiling and paddling and so happy to be alive,” Schmidt said, later. “Thanks to you, I still am.”
The rescue effort began at around 4 p.m. that day, when the Sheriff’s Office received a call from Shannon Marceau. With her husband, Paul, keeping her updated, she told dispatchers there was a stranded kayaker on the Mississippi River.
Larsen said the rescue was a collective effort between members of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Fire Department, Little Falls Police Department, Camp Ripley Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
“Everyone definitely had their part in the rescue, which started with a 911 call to our dispatch center,” Larsen said.
“What an amazing assortment, just in different colored shirts and uniforms, to see that this is a team effort,” added Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc. “It starts in our dispatch all the way through to treatment and those in between. Thank you all who make Morrison County a safe community to be a part of.”
Larsen said he has listened to the 911 and radio traffic recordings since the incident. He said everyone did “an amazing job.” That began with the dispatcher staying on the line with Marceau until emergency personnel arrived at the scene. At the same time, they were paging the appropriate emergency responders, something Larsen said is no easy task.
He said crisis rehearsal took place immediately as responders were being paged out. While en route, they began to formulate a plan and go over the “what ifs,” because they knew it was a situation in which “seconds counted.”
“Emergency responders knew this wasn’t going to be an easy task, as they were dealing with floating ice sheets that were breaking up near the dam and now were surrounding the victim,” Larsen said. “There was an added risk for both the victim and the emergency responders, as they were dealing with the floating sheets of ice, the extreme cold and deep water and the rapid current.”
He said some responders had to physically break up sheets of ice as they fought their way to Schmidt. By then, time was particularly crucial, as she was beginning to fight off hypothermia.
A decision was made to set up response teams on both sides of the river, as it was unknown which direction would be the easiest to return to shore. Mayo Clinic Ambulance had rigs at the ready both on Great River Road and Hilton Road, both preparing for patient contact.
Two inflatable boats were deployed and, after Schmidt had been successfully pulled out of the water, they were brought back to the shore. Larsen said it took “numerous” emergency responders stationed on the shoreline to successfully pull her to safety.
“Our emergency personnel made a courageous, life-saving effort,” Larsen said. “They placed the mission first, they didn’t accept defeat, they never quit and they ultimately saved the victim’s life. It takes bravery and courage to do what these men and women did on this day. They do not do this job for praise and glory; they do it for a cause greater than self.”
He thanked God for watching over Schmidt and all of the responders and keeping them all safe that afternoon, and said each and every person involved in the rescue was a “true hero.”
“Each of you in the emergency management field wake up — and I’ll say this every time — not knowing when the call’s going to come in,” LeBlanc said. “I am extremely grateful that when that call did come in, there was no hesitation and you responded appropriately with the best result possible.”
Schmidt said she was grateful for the opportunity to see those men and women face to face, acknowledging that the situation could have ended much differently if not for their efforts.
She told the group that she grew up in Little Falls, but moved to California and started a life of her own after graduating from Little Falls Community High School in 1989. At the end of 2019, she said she “suddenly, tragically” lost her husband. She only recently moved back to Little Falls.
“My sons and I moved back to Little Falls to basically start over,” Schmidt said. “We still can, and we still are, thanks to you. God bless you all.”
