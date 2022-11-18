Morrison County Public Works has been busy in 2022.
County Engineer Tony Hennen recently gave an annual road and bridge report to the County Board of Commissioners. This past year, his crews helped with road projects worth almost $16 million. That included four construction jobs and a striping contract.
Different revenue streams were used to fund the projects to help keep Morrison County roads safe and smooth in 2022. They included federal block grant funds, federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds, along with county/state highway dollars that come from sales tax on gasoline purchases and Morrison County’s half-cent local option sales tax.
“Our sales tax funds really contribute to our construction inside this county,” Hennen said. “Almost 20% of our road construction projects are attributed to those local option sales tax funds. It’s really such an asset that Morrison County is able to utilize those funds for these kinds of projects. They help our program tremendously.”
He said 2022 was an “interesting year,” as everyone in Minnesota and throughout the nation experienced procurement issues with supplies and materials. Of the $16 million worth of work slated for 2022, about $10 million was completed. Some portions of work were held up by delays in getting supplies and materials.
Aside from the normal transportation program in 2023, Hennen said they’ll also carry over about $5 million worth of work.
“We’ll have a pretty good workload on top of our normal workload out there,” he said.
Next year, Public Works will be completing its box culvert project, which was roughly $2 million worth of work. One box culvert was finalized in 2022, according to Hennen. They’ll also have culvert projects on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1, CSAH 26 and CSAH 47.
“Those will all be hopefully early in the season,” Hennen said. “One of our federal projects for next year is actually CSAH 1, so we better get that box culvert in before we start paving out there.”
Perhaps the most noticeable project for many residents in 2022 was Fourth Street Southeast, a joint initiative between the county and the city of Little Falls. Hennen said it is about 30% - 40% done after one year of work. To begin, the contractor chose to begin on an area between Fifth Avenue and Highway 27.
Procurement issues held that project up, in particular.
As winter sets in, he said the first lift of pavement on that stretch of road was done. Underground utilities are installed, as are about three-quarters of the sidewalk. The rest will get “temped” for the winter.
“This winter when we open that up to everyone, it will be a lift of pavement on there,” Hennen said. “Everyone will still be able to utilize the road, it just won’t be complete.”
In 2023, they’ll put on the final lift of pavement, complete the sidewalk and seeding. The project will then move onto the next phase.
Aside from construction, Hennen said they completed striping on about 187 miles of roadway in 2022. It is part of his initiative to get the entire county grid into a system under which it will get updated marking every three years.
“Striping is one of the highest returns on money spent for safety improvements,” Hennen said. “Here at Morrison County, we put a significant amount of funds into keeping our striping up to date.”
One other item he said road and bridge works on that is often unnoticed by the public is bridge inspection. Morrison County has 223 bridges, according to Hennen. Some of those, however, are culverts that fit the federal (20 feet) or state (10 feet) definition of a bridge.
This year, they inspected 84 bridges, with a goal to also get those on a three-year cycle. They are looking for defects or deterioration that could compromise the safety of the structure.
“As a bridge ages and deteriorates, different portions of the bridge can start to fail,” Hennen said. “It helps us to get our hands on these bridges, physically see what’s going on and rate them, potentially, maybe we have to rate them down so we don’t have any heavier equipment going over them and having a failure.”
One of next year’s major, federally funded projects is a bridge replacement on CSAH 6 near Sobieski. Hennen said it has been deteriorating to the point where it has been on their radar for several years. They finally received federal funding for the structure, so it will be completed in 2023.
The other big federally funded project is on CSAH 1 near Randall. That will extend from the city to CSAH 5, and it is will include paving and reclamation.
Hennen said, while his department is still evaluating the rest of its 2023 plan, one that is considered a high priority is a joint initiative between the county and city of Royalton on County Road 243.
“The rest of the program, we’re trying to decide or shifting things around on what kind of funding comes in from the state,” he said.
In terms of road maintenance, Public Works completed seven center line culvert taper projects. In those, a full utility pipe is replaced in the center of the roadway. The taper down eliminates a potential bump in the road. They also completed 51 access or driveway culverts and five turn lanes along county roads.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked why the county works on residential culverts. Hennen said it is mainly because they also act as access points. Once a homeowner or landowner has the culvert installed, the county becomes responsible for maintenance or, if necessary, replacement.
After nearly 10 years of back and forth, the county also finally closed the railroad crossing on County Road 200 near Fish Trap Lake. Residents have been complaining for years about the noise of trains blaring their horns when they cross at 200.
“It turned out really nice,” Hennen said. “Give it another year, you’ll never know that there actually was a road there. I think the people around the lake are really happy the train’s not blowing their whistle as much anymore, with one less crossing. The guys did a very nice job.”
The volume of projects and procurement issues weren’t the only factors that made 2022 an unusual year. Two significant storm events and a fire at the county’s equipment shop in Little Falls made for a lot of unexpected obstacles.
Hennen noted that it has been challenging, but he is proud of his crew for how they have reacted.
“As a board and as a department and just as a county, we’ve been meeting those challenges and moving forward; taking the good with the bad,” he said.
The county’s consultant, Widseth, is beginning to make designs for the new shop that will be built to replace the one damaged by the May fire.
At the same time, there was a storm that caused extensive damage throughout the county, including a city shop in Pierz. Then, on June 24, more than a foot of rain resulted in a 500-year flood in Randall. That left almost all of downtown, along with Highway 10 and several areas in neighboring townships, under water.
During a five-day stretch, Hennen said roads were closed due to the flood.
“A lot of staff that really stepped up,” he said. “We’re just so grateful to have those kind of employees working for the county that are willing to put forth those efforts in adverse conditions. Kudos to all of them.”
Following the presentation, which included an overview on the massive task of plowing 728 miles worth of county roads, Commissioner Mike Wilson said he appreciated the information. He added that oftentimes he thinks the general public doesn’t truly understand what all Public Works does for the county.
Board Chair Greg Blaine also thanked Hennen for his leadership through some trying times over the last year. It was a rough initiation, as he started as the county’s engineer in December 2021.
“It’s not quite a year since you came on board with the county, and I don’t know if there’s been a new department head that’s had more challenges in their first 12 months or less here,” Blaine said.
“I think you’re doing tremendous work in serving the people of Morrison County, and we’re really lucky to have you,” he continued. “I also feel for you because, man, talk about learning to hit the curveball at 90 miles an hour.”
