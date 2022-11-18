Fourth Street project

Construction crews install a storm sewer manhole on the Fourth Street Southeast project in Little Falls, during summer 2022. Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen said that project is 30% - 40% complete.

 Courtesy of Morrison County Public Works

Morrison County Public Works has been busy in 2022.

County Engineer Tony Hennen recently gave an annual road and bridge report to the County Board of Commissioners. This past year, his crews helped with road projects worth almost $16 million. That included four construction jobs and a striping contract.

