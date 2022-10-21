Lake Shamineau

An image provided by the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District shows an aerial photo of the lake.

 Courtesy of Lake Shamineau LID

Construction could begin soon on Lake Shamineau’s high water project.

Cindy Kevern and Rick Rosar of the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District (LID) Board of Directors updated the Morrison County Board of Commissioners on the project as part of their annual report, earlier this month. The Board also voted to accept the LID’s 2023 levy amount of $1,010.04 per residential parcel on property owners within the district.

