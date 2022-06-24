A photo posted on the Morrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows a Sheriff's vehicle parked on Highway 10 near Randall, where both the northbound and southbound lanes were flooded Friday morning after torrential downpours fell in the area overnight.
Officials were asking residents to avoid the area in and around the city of Randall, Friday morning.
Though official rain totals for the area had not yet been released, as of this writing, torrential downpours overnight and into Friday morning caused heavy localized flooding in Randall and parts of Parker, Darling and Cushing townships.
In an early morning Facebook post, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said U.S. Highway 10 was closed between Randall and Cushing due to flooding in both the northbound and southbound lanes. A detour has been set up from Bison Road to 230th Street.
"Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to the high water," read the post. "Again, we are asking that people stay away from this area so emergency personnel can do their jobs effectively."
Dove Road is also closed at Emerald Road South.
Residents in the Randall area reported between 5 and 9 inches of rainfall on social media, Friday morning. There were also reports of washed out roads in the area. The Sheriff's Office reported businesses were under water on First Street and Superior Avenue in downtown Randall.
"No one but emergency personnel and business owners will be allowed in downtown Randall," read a post from the city of Randall's Facebook page. "Please stay home and out of emergency personnel’s way. Thank you!"
Other issues reported by the Sheriff's Office due to the storms included:
Tree on powerline, Summit road, Richardson Township
Report of roads that are washed out on 50th Avenue, south of Hwy 10.
Water across roadway and trees down, Bison Road and 230th Street, Parker Township
Water over the roadway and tree down, Dove Road, Randall
Tree down Bear Road and Cedar Road
There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms in the area forecasted for Friday night. Though much of the day is likely to remain dry, the National Weather Service reports an above 50% chance of rain moving into the area at around 10 p.m. and lasting into the early morning hours, Saturday.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
