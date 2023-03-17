The Heartland Symphony Orchestra will be finishing up its 46th season by performing the Spring Concert Series titled, “The Youth Concerto Competition Returns.”

The program will highlight both winners of the 2023 Echo Kowalzek Youth Concerto Competition, Abigail Benson and Arriana Schwab. The Saturday, April 1, performance in Little Falls will be at Charles D. Martin Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, April 2, performance in Brainerd will be at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at 2:30 p.m.

