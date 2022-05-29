Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) had a caseload of 176 kids who received children’s mental health case management through the county in 2021.
That number is up from 160 in 2020, but it’s on par with what was seen in 2018 and 2019. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in Morrison County, HHS Children’s Mental Health Supervisor Melanie Erickson gave a report to the County Board, Tuesday, on services offered by the county.
Children’s mental health has been a common topic for the Board in recent weeks. It is currently seeking more information on a proposal to use American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) money to help fund eight behavior interventionists for area schools.
“We have been chatting about mental health, I know, frequently with the Board, and it is something nationally that is discussed, as well,” Erickson said.
Morrison County’s children’s mental health program serves kids from birth up until age 21. It is a voluntary service with the goal of helping youth learn about their symptoms — their illness and mental health. In turn, that can help the children increase their coping and social - emotional skills so that they can “become productive members of the community,” according to Erickson.
She added that there is a variation on the level of mental health service children need. Often, this is associated with some type of past trauma, with some experiencing more severe symptoms than others.
“Our caseloads consistently are high,” Erickson said. “We’ve been on a similar trend for the last several years. Some of that has to do with continued stress that families and children are under, but also a recognition that people are OK with getting services for mental health. That hasn’t been (the case) previously. I do believe some of the stigma is decreasing for accessing services.”
The continuum of children’s mental health services ranges from “emotional disturbance” to “severely emotionally disturbed.” On the emotional disturbance end, much of the work is done with collaborative partners such as schools or other agencies.
Children in the severely emotionally disturbed category often more restrictive services. This is an area where Erickson said HHS is working hard to expand and develop services locally, because there are several children needing “deep-end services.”
The goal is to go beyond residential treatment so that children on this end of the continuum can receive services while being able to stay in their community, school and with their family.
One of those services is the Community Alternatives for Disabled Individuals (CADI) waiver service. HHS had 28 children receiving CADI waiver services in 2021, compared to 17 in 2019. She said the program has been successful in helping youth remain in their home.
“We have been increasing the amount of CADI waiver services we have available,” Erickson said. “It’s important to know that almost all of the activity a case manager does with those intensive kids is billable under the CADI waiver, instead of just that one monthly billable event under just regular children’s mental health case management, which we feel more accurately reflects the level of service that they need.”
Morrison County had 30 children receiving mental health in a setting of care, such as foster care, CADI foster care, residential care or extended foster care. The latter of those is available to residents after they turn 18, if they have already been receiving services through children’s mental health.
Erickson said extended foster care is a relatively new service, and it has been successful in helping youth get the appropriate services to become independent adults.
“They get a lot of treatment and support, and to just have them stop abruptly — we’ve seen in the past, statistics are, kids that leave foster care have a difficult time with homelessness, addiction and those things,” she said. “With that additional support, we’re able to access those foster care dollars in order to support them as they age through and become 21.”
Erickson said about three-fourths of the county’s revenue in the area of children’s mental health comes from billable time within case management. In 2021, that accounted for $675,983 of the total $879,766 in revenue. Most of the remaining revenue comes from grants.
In 2021, the Screening Grant garnered $33,683 for the county. Erickson said that will not be available for children’s mental health next year, and will instead be available only for child protection. She said that will be “a big chunk” of her budget that will disappear.
Two areas she has focused on to increase revenues and help offset that loss is through CADI case management and CADI services, as well as through the Family Services Grant. In 2021, those brought in $217,068 and $106,864, respectively. The latter of those is up from about $30,000 when she first started with Morrison County.
“That is a state grant, and that is a capped grant of about $3,000 that goes to families,” Erickson said. “They can decide how they want to spend that money. The worker works with them on making sure it’s an appropriate use and it’s directed toward their special needs child. It has provided a lot of service and supports to families.”
She said there are significant benefits in working on person-centered planning and encouraging families and youth to take charge of their mental health needs.
“We want them to be well functioning community members,” Erickson said. “That’s the goal.”
She said perhaps the biggest challenge facing her office, at present, is a lack of capacity. Erickson said it is difficult to get an appointment in out-patient care right now, along with in-home therapy or a bed for inpatient care.
She said they have been also seeing more kids with complex mental health conditions. One of those, Erickson said, is autism, and the county does not have a lot of services for autism right now.
“Again, we’re doing the work in our county to try to develop what we can for services,” she said.
County Board Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Honored WIC Coordinator Jenifer Drill for 33 years of service to the county, as she is set to retire;
• Proclaimed May as Foster Care Month in Morrison County;
• Approved a request from Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf to post for and hire an attorney II position following a resignation;
• Approved a temporary, one-day on-sale liquor license for the Pierz Commercial Club for Pierz Freedom Fest, July 16;
• Approved a request from Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold to sign a contract with CHI St. Gabriel’s for dietitian services for WIC clients that are on a high-risk care plan at a cost of $65 per hour. That will be paid via WIC reimbursement funds;
• Approved an interim use permit request for Jonas Borntrager to operate a home extended business — a horse boarding and training facility and indoor riding arena — in Pulaski Township with one condition;
• Approved a resolution for County Engineer Tony Hennen to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture for waste pesticide collection; and
• Entered a closed session for an initial performance review of County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
