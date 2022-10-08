A total of 177 Morrison County residents are currently receiving special needs basic care (SNBC) services from Health and Human Services (HHS).
That has brought in about $220,000 in revenue, so far, in 2022.
Special needs basic care is available to residents ages 18 - 64, who are certified disabled and are eligible for medical assistance, including Medicare.
Tuesday, HHS supervisors Sarah Pratt and Cindy Nienaber gave an update on the two SNBC plans available in Morrison County, Medica and UCare. Pratt and her staff oversee the clients on Medica, while Nienaber and her staff provide service to those on UCare.
“With Medica we have about 111 members,” Pratt said. “What this is, care coordination is a service to help people coordinate their health care needs. These people still may have another case manager. They may have a waiver case manager, they might have an adult mental health case manager above and beyond what this care coordinator does.”
The care coordinator helps assist clients with issues such as transportation to medical appointments, helping them find medical equipment or a provider.
Those enrolled in the program have the opportunity to fill out a health risk assessment (HRA), which is voluntary for the them to complete. However, Pratt said the goal is to engage clients in the process, as it helps her staff better understand their health care goals and how those can be met.
Compared to 2021, Pratt said she and her team have reduced the amount of people who have refused to engage in the HRA, or who they can’t reach. They also have increased the number of individuals who have engaged.
A dual product option, or integrated special needs basic care (ISNBC), was made available to Medica clients, Jan. 1.
“What that means is, prior to that, if they were on Medicare that plan was separate,” Pratt said. “Now, with this dual product, that Medicare coverage is all in one plan.”
She said that is beneficial to clients, mainly because it is coverage through one plan. It’s a “one-stop shop” that simplifies the process. Those enrolled in the ISNBC also have access to gym memberships, durable medical equipment, pharmacy coverage and a Food Rx.
The last of those is an educational nutrition program in which they partner with Second Harvest to provide monthly, nutritious meals to people with chronic conditions for about six months.
Out of 111 Medica members, only five people have enrolled in the ISNBC, so far.
“Our goal is to help encourage that people go this route,” Pratt said. “I know Medica is doing some advertising, but there’s definitely still some work to be done there.”
UCare is quite different in its model. Once it sends a client to HHS, Nienaber said they have two months to engage with them. If, after two months, the client has either refused to work with them or they have been unable to reach them, they go back to UCare for care coordination. After 10 months, HHS gets another two months to try to engage with the member.
In all, HHS is managing 66 clients through UCare.
“It’s just an unusual model, and it’s been a little bit challenging to work with,” Nienaber said. “It’s hard to engage members.”
If the client does not work with the county for care coordination, UCare only pays for the two months during which staff is attempting to engage them. Nienaber said that makes reimbursement and revenues unpredictable.
However, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, UCare will give HHS 235 members for whom they will provide care coordination for the entire year. That will make its income more predictable, though it will only receive a small amount for clients with whom it is unable to engage.
“That will be a much better incentive for us to hang onto that member and to have them throughout the year,” Nienaber said.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he was having difficulty with the fact UCare would give 235 members to HHS if those individuals would rather get care coordination through the health insurance company.
Nienaber said many of those cases are a matter of care coordination through UCare “by default.”
“They don’t return calls, they don’t answer a phone call or a letter that comes from their care coordinator saying, ‘Hey, I want to connect with you and talk to you about your benefits,’” she said.
Blaine said, in that sense, UCare could facilitate care coordination and it would not have to pay or reimburse the county. It would essentially garner that business for itself.
He asked if there is transparency between the county and UCare to ensure there is an “open playing field” to access clients. He wondered if UCare has the ability to shield clients from getting services through the county to benefit itself, since those who don’t engage with the county go to UCare by default.
“It’s likely that they’re not engaging with UCare, either,” said HHS Director Brad Vold. “Part of the reason that they’re transitioning to this new model is that they want more people to engage.”
Under the new model, Morrison County will get paid for the full 12-month period in hopes that HHS will “do a better job” of engaging clients.
Blaine clarified that the motive behind his questioning was not related to the technical aspect of who’s getting to provide services to the clients. Instead, he was asking to help himself better understand if those individuals are getting their health care needs met.
“We can’t help those people who don’t engage with us or the plan,” Blaine said.
“They still have insurance coverage,” Nienaber said. “If they show up at the hospital, the clinic or anywhere to get their care, they still have their insurance. It’s just this care coordination piece where someone is helping them, guiding them through some difficult, challenging situations doesn’t exist if they choose not to engage with us.”
She said the new model will not only provide consistency for HHS, but also for clients and health care providers.
For clients, it means they will always have the same care coordinator — not one through the county for two months and another via UCare for 10 months. For the providers, they will always know who to contact if a member under the county’s plan comes in for care.
“If it’s always consistent that they call us, that’s going to be an advantage, as well,” she said.
“We’re hoping with this new model that we stay steady with our UCare revenue,” Nienaber added. “It really is going to be a matter of how hard we work to engage those members. The more they engage, the more we will get reimbursed.”
