SNBC Revenue

A graph provided by Morrison County Health and Human Services shows a comparison of yearly revenue for its two options for special needs basic care, Medica and UCare.

 Graphic by Morrison County HHS

A total of 177 Morrison County residents are currently receiving special needs basic care (SNBC) services from Health and Human Services (HHS).

That has brought in about $220,000 in revenue, so far, in 2022.

Load comments