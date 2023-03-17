Join Morrison County United Way (MCUW) at the Falls Ballroom Saturday, April 1, for a day of kids’ fun. The event will include bingo with children’s prizes from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., a silent auction with gift baskets for kids and adults available for bidding, food available for purchase and a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny.
Bingo will start at 10:00am with games running throughout the event and can be joined in at any time during the start of a new game. Game tickets to be purchased at the door. Games will be on-going throughout the event and will cost 25 cents per card with kids’ prizes. The silent auction items will be available for bidding until 1:45pm. Food available for purchase is kid-friendly. The Easter Bunny will be on-site to visit with kids. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Funds raised will support MCUW’s programs in the Morrison County area.
“We are so excited for this event. We are also so thankful to the Falls Ballroom for the space and all of the donors of candy, prizes, gift baskets and more for helping us make this event possible, it really does take a community to make these types of events happen,” said MCUW Executive Director, Meghann Boser.
Only cash or checks will be accepted, there is an ATM on-site. Bunny Bingo will be Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Falls Ballroom, 15870 Highway 27, Little Falls.
For more details, check out the event details on the MCUW Facebook page: @UnitedWayOfMorrisonCounty or call Morrison County United Way at 320-632-5102.
About United Way: On a global scale the United Way works with nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries to create community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, financial stability and health. Locally, MCUW has two signature programs including Imagination Library and Tools for School. In addition to these programs, last year MCUW partnered with eight local agencies that are in line with MCUW’s mission to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another.
