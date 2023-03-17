United Way sig

Bunny Bingo is returning to Morrison County.

Join Morrison County United Way (MCUW) at the Falls Ballroom Saturday, April 1, for a day of kids’ fun. The event will include bingo with children’s prizes from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., a silent auction with gift baskets for kids and adults available for bidding, food available for purchase and a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny.

