Hardy brothers open new RV resort in Motley
The Hardy family opened a new resort in Motley in 2020 to help families connect in a fun and idyllic setting. Pictured are (from left): Dad Jeff Hardy, Alex Hardy and Colton Hardy.

 Staff photo by Sheila Bergren

A local resort owner is looking to expand his business into Motley.

Jeff Hardy, whose family owns two resorts in northwest Morrison County, approached the Motley City Council, Monday, to express his interest in opening a new resort inside the city. The prospective location would be on the western edge of town, near the city shop.

