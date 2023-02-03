Human Foosball

Rayden Ostrom, daughter of Andrea Ostrom of Little Falls, had fun playing human foosball with Jessica Heinz of Little Falls at the 2022 I.C.E. Fest. This year, I.C.E. Fest will take place Feb. 11 – 12.

 Submitted photo

The Zwilling family, the current Guinness World record holders for the largest ice carousel are at it again.

Not only will they create the largest ice carousel, they will create the largest carousel within a carousel, all while raising money for hungry kids and providing lots of free activities for kids.

