Rayden Ostrom, daughter of Andrea Ostrom of Little Falls, had fun playing human foosball with Jessica Heinz of Little Falls at the 2022 I.C.E. Fest. This year, I.C.E. Fest will take place Feb. 11 – 12.
The Zwilling family, the current Guinness World record holders for the largest ice carousel are at it again.
Not only will they create the largest ice carousel, they will create the largest carousel within a carousel, all while raising money for hungry kids and providing lots of free activities for kids.
All are invited to I.C.E. Fest 2023 the weekend of Feb. 11 – 12,
Funds are raised through the Pay It Forward Foundation, a 501(c)3, non-profit organization that hosts the annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, I.C.E. Fest. This is a free family friendly weekend of winter activities to help stomp out children’s hunger and features fun for all ages, as well as the World’s Largest Ice Carousel attempt.
Pay It Forward Foundation/I.C.E. Fest has donated $80,000 to help feed hungry children via Flyer Pride Pack (a weekend food backpack program) and Kare Kloset (a resource for students that don’t have their basic needs met at home) since the conception in 2018.
More than 80 Little Falls and area businesses have come together to help sponsor the event that the Zwilling family is hosting, Feb. 11 – 12, on Green Prairie Fish Lake. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. Green Prairie Fish Lake, is located at 12636 Forest Road in Little Falls.
The Zwilling Family and I.C.E. Fest 2022 cut crew are the current Guinness World record holders for the largest ice carousel at 1,325 feet in diameter. This year’s event will feature a new “largest” — the largest ice carousel within a carousel.
Other activities will include curling, dog sled rides, human foosball, human bowling, spear fishing, airplane rides, Santa with sleigh rides, underwater drone, igloo building, giant blocks and tabletop games, merry-go-round, a Spin It To Win It game, and Elsa’s “Frozen Forest” — fun for all ages. A warming tent with free food and beverage on site.
