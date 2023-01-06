Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

Farm and Food File by Alan Guebert

As 2023 searches for a toehold, both the commodities and securities markets continue on the paths plowed for them by last year’s larger-than-expected inflation, Russia’s brutal war, a likely surge in the global pandemic and a growing power vacuum in American politics.

Securities markets hated 2022’s bad news and most market indices hit yearly highs in early January. After that, it was mostly downhill most of the time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for example, fell 9% last year. A broader market measure, the S&P 500, lost 19.4% of its value and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost a gutting 33.1%.

