Kaylee Gruber and Jacob LeBlanc have been named as the February Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Gruber is the daughter of Dawn and Mick Gruber and has three siblings, Brittney, Alex and Mason.
During her high school career, Gruber played tennis, was a wrestling statistician, a golf member and was in FFA, band and WEB (Where Everyone Belongs). She earned a varsity letter in tennis, wrestling, golf and band and was named captain of the 2023 girls golf team.
Of her activities, Gruber said being a wrestling statistician was her favorite.
“You are with the whole team through every win and loss and you take it as your own,” she said. “The boys and coaches become family by the end of the season, making the sport contagious. I have enjoyed watching wrestling from a young age, and I have gotten stuck matside since.”
School activities that have provided Gruber with memorable experiences include spending time with friends at various games and cheering on the Pierz Pioneers in the student section.
Outside of school, her most memorable experience has been milking cows for Kahl Dairy.
“I have loved every minute spending time with the family that runs the farm and learning valuable knowledge along the way,” she said. “Through my job there, I have found where my passion lies and what I would like to do when high school ends.
Paul Gruber, industrial tech teacher at Healy High said, “Kaylee has displayed maturity, a passion to learn the skills of the trades and showed patience, sharing her expertise whenever possible.
“Kaylee has been an absolute joy to work with these past years and will be extremely successful in all of her endeavors, due to her sheer grit, intelligence and stubbornness,” he said.
Because of her “get-it-done” attitude, Gruber said her mother is her role model.
“In recent years, I have been challenging myself to fulfill some of my dreams. Some of those accomplishments include buying three horses and moving them multiple times, singing the national anthem publicly, and trying barrel racing for the first time.”
Throughout those obstacles, Gruber said her mom never turned away from an idea, but gave her own input to help make the thought become a reality.
“Every time I have felt like quitting, mom was there to remind me that giving up was not an option,” Gruber said.
Gruber said she will miss the friends she said would describe her as hardworking, honest, determined and loyal as she looks past high school.
After graduation, Gruber plans to attend Ridgewater College in Willmar for an associate of applied science degree in farm operation and management. Once she attains her degree, she plans to move back home and start her own farm.
LeBlanc is the son of Justin and Mary LeBlanc. He has six siblings, Katie, Kari, Macey, Trista, Trevor and Kelsey.
With his favorite activities being any type of sports, LeBlanc chose to be involved in football, wrestling and golf during high school. In football and wrestling, he was team captain.
Those sports have made for the most memorable experiences for LeBlanc. “Sports and hanging out and having fun with all of my coaches and friends,” he said.
His coach, George Toops, described LeBlanc as “a great young man.”
“He is hardworking, respectful and leads by example,” Toops said. “Jacob is the type of young man that you want younger students and athletes to look up to and follow his example.”
LeBlanc said his both of his parents are his role models.
“My dad, because he is the funniest person that I know, but also my mom, because she is super caring and sweet,” LeBlanc said.
Being able to stay on the A honor roll while being a three-sport athlete and having great family and friend relationships is what LeBlanc feels is his greatest accomplishment.
The young man whose friends would describe as very funny, happy and outgoing, will miss seeing those friends every day at school, as well as competing in the sports he loves, as he heads toward graduation.
LeBlanc plans to become a plumber and eventually have a big family.
As Students of the Month, Gruber and LeBlanc are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.