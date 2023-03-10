Kaylee Gruber.tif
Kaylee Gruber and Jacob LeBlanc have been named as the February Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.

Gruber is the daughter of Dawn and Mick Gruber and has three siblings, Brittney, Alex and Mason.

