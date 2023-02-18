Marijuana

The potential legalization of marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is one of several challenges cited by local officials as barriers to addressing opioid use and mental health issues in Morrison County.

 Metro Creative Connections

This is the second in a three-part series addressing opioid use and a rise in mental health problems among residents of Morrison County. Part I identified the extent of the problems and why they are occurring; Part II will discuss the challenges in addressing those issues; and Part III will highlight some proposed solutions.

There is no simple solution to addressing major issues such as addiction and mental health problems.

Load comments