This is the second in a three-part series addressing opioid use and a rise in mental health problems among residents of Morrison County. Part I identified the extent of the problems and why they are occurring; Part II will discuss the challenges in addressing those issues; and Part III will highlight some proposed solutions.
There is no simple solution to addressing major issues such as addiction and mental health problems.
In January, 20 people from many different backgrounds throughout Morrison County met — for the second time — to address the issues of opioid use and an increase in mental health problems among local residents. The people in that group came from law enforcement, criminal justice, city and county leaders, education and more.
No matter how strong they are in their resolve to find solutions, however, there are unique challenges each group faces. Understanding that is part of the process.
“I think moving forward, I think that’s the direction that we want to go, as well,” said Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers. “If we can help each other take down some of these barriers or help connect each other to services and these folks that need our services, I think that’s our ultimate goal.”
Part of the challenge is simply bringing all of the right people to the table for discussion. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said he felt the group assembled was “a good baseline,” but there were others who needed to be involved.
Throughout the meeting, groups such as clergy, medical personnel, EMTs and judges were just a few of those brought up that could add something impactful to the discussion, or play a role in potential solutions.
“Greg and I, probably other city chiefs, as well, we do get a lot of heat,” Larsen said. “‘What are you doing? Why don’t you do this? Why don’t you do that?’ We’re always telling them what we’re doing; continuous education, prevention methods, enforcement methods, but we also realize there are people that can help us solve this problem, as well.”
Many challenges both law enforcement and the justice system face have to do with factors beyond their control. Items such as sentencing guidelines, which are set by the state Legislature, limit some of the punitive measures that can be taken against people charged with drug crimes.
For example, Larsen said they have to do a better job “cracking down” on opioid dealers and traffickers. That effort is hindered, however, by the fact it takes 50 grams of fentanyl to get a first-degree charge.
He said the two officers Morrison County has on the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) often ask for more money to go after first-degree crimes for dealers. That isn’t cheap, as VOTF has to put up the “buy money” for confidential informants.
“One thing I want to talk about is an increase to the mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking fentanyl,” Larsen said. “I think that’s another thing we’ve got to look at. That’s not pointing fingers at anybody, it’s working together and delivering that message.”
Representatives from the Morrison County Attorney’s Office are fighting similar battles.
County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the State County Attorney’s Association is pushing for more serious consequences for fentanyl possession. He said he would also like to see more funding for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). As the agency that tests drugs that are too dangerous for officers to check in the field, he said they need more scientists to create faster turnaround times.
Assistant County Attorney Michael Plant Chisum, who handles all narcotics cases in Morrison County District Court, said they charge “as high as we can at the time of the offense.” However, he said that can be affected by the time it takes the BCA to complete its testing.
“We might think we have a first-degree amount of drugs and then it comes back and it’s actually a second- or third-degree amount of drugs,” he said. “You’re dealing with grams here. A gram is a very small amount.”
Sentencing guidelines being what they are, he said if someone is charged with a second- or third-degree drug crime but they don’t have a high criminal history score, it can be a “presumptive stayed sentence.”
Prison time is rare in those cases, and any jail time is typically a short stay.
“They get some local county time and we shuffle them through the treatment and probation,” Chisum said. “Very rarely do we have someone that has enough criminal history score that on a second-degree case we can pack them.”
In many cases, he said they also get pressure from the defense lawyer to give the defendant a departed sentence and send them to treatment.
The problem with that, Chisum said, is that someone has to want to get help. When someone is sent to treatment involuntarily, he said they often “don’t want help.”
“For a lot of these people, the only thing that really jars them to the reality of what they’re dealing with is when one of their friends dies,” Chisum said. “That’s when you can have a conversation where, ‘Your friend is dead. What does that mean to you? It’s time for you to take a step back.’”
Another key issue at the state level is the potential legalization of marijuana for recreational use. At a Jan. 27, Legislative Dialogue in Little Falls, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, said it was going to happen during the current legislative session.
Many members of the group felt legalization could disproportionately hurt rural Minnesota. They also felt the Legislature was ignoring the fact that marijuana is often a “gateway drug,” meaning many users often graduate to harder substances.
“I think that discussion is so wrong, what they’re trying to do to our communities,” said Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken.
Schirmers said it almost felt as though the state was becoming “an enabler,” and Middendorf added that he also has some serious concerns about potential legalization.
Chisum said the idea behind legalizing marijuana is so the funding, resources and efforts currently going toward marijuana-related crimes could be reallocated in other areas, such as treatment. However, he said those pushing for legalization “completely ignore” the gateway drug factor.
“Most fifth and sixth graders don’t say, ‘You know what? It’s time for me to start experimenting with chemicals. I’m looking for that fentanyl. Where can I get ahold of that?’” Chisum said. “They’re starting with the marijuana. They like the high, it feels good. They’re with friends, it’s all good, now we’re going to move onto the next stage and we’re going to start using the other drugs.”
Schirmers said he recently spoke with an individual in Colorado, which was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana in November 2012. He said the person told him to “hold on, it’s going to be bad.”
Colorado, he said, has experienced a lot of extreme mental health issues, which is only going to magnify the problems Morrison County is facing.
Todd Chantry, an assistant county attorney who deals with misdemeanors, juvenile delinquency and civil commitments, said rural Minnesota is “at the mercy” of the Twin Cities metro area. As such, he said he has not heard at all from a rural community that marijuana should be legalized.
The metro is where the push to legalize is coming from, he said, and rural Minnesota will bear the brunt of its impact.
“Colorado has been an absolute disaster,” Chantry said. “It appears that very, very few people in the Legislature are taking note of the information coming out of Colorado at this point, or the other states that have legalized it.”
Another major challenge, according to Larsen, is that when someone is put in jail for a drug crime, it won’t take long until someone else picks up the slack. Oftentimes, he said it might slow down for a week or two, but someone else will eventually step in to fill the void.
Many of the people who do bring drugs to Morrison County from places such as the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, Larsen said, feel they’re “providing a service” for people who are sick from their addiction.
“It’s like they’re so sick that in order to get them healthy again and get them off their withdrawals, we have to bring this back to them,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing; we’re helping. In their mind, they really do think they’re helping, that they’re doing a service.”
Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern said, when dealing with fentanyl, one challenge has been with testing, where other drugs are cheaper to test for in a simple urine analysis. She said they are working with a local company to get those confirmations at a lower cost.
In terms of mental health, which at times goes hand-in-hand with drug addiction, Kern said they are lacking resources to deal with “very severe kids.” Much of that just boils down to getting enough staff.
“It’s funded and ready to go, they just can’t pay the staff, find the staff, keep the staff to manage this very difficult caseload,” she said.
Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said, from an administrative approach, he often looks for a problem statement. While the group expressed many views and ways of looking at the problems of opioid use and mental health issues, there was still an underlying question of, “What do we want to get behind as a problem statement?”
He said the group also had to hone in on what it’s trying to do. Specifically, is it trying to eliminate opioid use altogether — if that is even realistic — is it trying to control use, promote safe use or prevention?
“From test strips to clean needles, it seems some communities acknowledge that they’re going to have the problem so they want to have it as safe as possible,” LeBlanc said. “Then some say, ‘How do we get rid of it entirely?’ Is that chasing something that may not be feasible? Can we control it? Is there a place to do this? Or, is it about awareness of services that are out there?”
That lack of knowledge regarding what services are available is another challenge noted by Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
He said a survey was recently conducted about mental health awareness in the Region 5 service area, along with Aitkin County. One of the key takeaways was that there actually are many resources available locally.
“The services are there,” Radermacher said. “Getting the people to those services and connecting them and making sure that they utilize and follow through, so that people get the positive outcomes, is really where the challenge is coming in. It wasn’t a question of, ‘Do these exist?’ They do. It’s the connections past that.”
Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis Central Minnesota, said a lack of housing is often a challenge for those facing mental health issues or opioid addiction. She said she often worries about people who get out of a controlled environment, such as a detention center or treatment, then struggle to find a place to live.
She noted that there recently was a case in which two people at a “sober house” in Little Falls overdosed. A client expressed concern that they would be exposed to drugs if they went to live at such a facility.
“What are the options that people have for support once they leave that environment?” Surma said.
“I don’t know if there’s an ability to make sure that we have healthy, vibrant support groups for folks that are trying their best to remain sober, which can be a challenge for anyone,” she added.
In her role, Surma said she tries to develop a relationship with individuals who maybe don’t want to get help. While the hope is that those conversations will eventually foster a willingness to reach out, it often ends up being the criminal justice system that forces them into that process.
She said that is “difficult to see,” but there is no way she can force someone into getting help.
“It’s challenging to see people choose that, but that is the reality for many, many folks,” Surma said.
Radermacher said one other issue is misinformation. He said groups such as Sourcewell can help with resources such as social-emotional awareness and trauma-informed training. However, he said Sourcewell and other groups are “getting just run through the mud by a few people that think these are these cultural battlegrounds.”
Misinformation has been allowed to spread that such organizations, while actually providing crucial services, are instead trying to indoctrinate children or “tear apart” schools. People who deal in those falsehoods are preventing schools from providing valuable services, he said.
“I’m not trying to be political on this issue, but we’ve really got to fight against this misinformation related to those organizations that are providing those services,” Radermacher said. “They are not doing that. That is not what they are about.”
