Sgt. Joel Gross was described as someone who does not seek personal recognition for what he does for the community through his work with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, he had to briefly step into the limelight as he was recognized by the Morrison County Board of Commissioners for being named 2021 Supervisor of the Year by the Minnesota Sheriffs Association (MSA).
“I know it probably kills him to sit here as he listens to all of this, but that’s what makes me even more proud of him,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, who nominated Gross for the award.
Gross was honored by the MSA at its 136th Annual Winter Conference, Dec. 6, 2021, in Alexandria. Larsen said, prior to the conference, all 87 county sheriffs throughout the state had the opportunity to nominate someone for the award. The nominations then went to a review board, which ended up choosing Gross as the 2021 recipient.
Larsen said, while it was great to be recognized at the state level, he wanted to bring Gross before the County Board to share his story locally. He is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, who previously worked at the St. Francis Police Department in Anoka County. He was promoted to patrol sergeant when Larsen took office as the county’s sheriff in 2015. He’s also a farmer, which Larsen said points to the fact he isn’t afraid of hard work.
In order to be eligible for the Supervisor of the Year Award, nominees had to have performed at a high level and “contributed significantly to the betterment of the office and the community,” according to Larsen.
“A little bit about Joel: he’s humble, he leads by example, he doesn’t need praise,” Larsen told the Board. “Any time you give him an email or a pat on the back, he simply just says, ‘You know what, I’m just doing my job.’ Those are the kind of people you want working for you; you want to be surrounded by.”
He further described Gross as a knowledgeable team player who has rightfully garnered a great deal of respect at the Sheriff’s Office.
“I can tell you from experience that everyone, including myself, looks up to him,” Larsen said.
During his presentation to the Board, Larsen read part of the nomination letter he sent to the MSA on behalf of Gross. In the letter, he described Gross as a leader, who has taken that role to another level since becoming a patrol sergeant.
Gross is the direct supervisor for all of the Morrison County deputies. He is responsible for training staff members in firearms, less-lethal force and taser. He is also the county’s SWAT team commander and a sniper with that unit.
“If I had to explain Sgt. Gross to someone who didn’t know him, I’d tell them he’s the law enforcement officer that you want by your side when you deal with the worst call imaginable,” Larsen read from the nomination letter. “Sgt. Gross is always calm and uses common sense. He knows everyone’s role and he empowers everyone to be a leader.”
In the letter, Larsen said Gross is “the reason why law enforcement officers want to stay in the business.” He lauded Gross for giving solid advice to deputies, being a good communicator and always conducting his job in a professional manner.
He shared a story in which he received a letter from someone who had been arrested by Gross for DWI. In the letter, Larsen said the person told him he should be recognizing Gross for how he performed his duty in a professional, courteous manner.
“He was just very thankful that Sgt. Gross stopped him that night and saved his life,” Larsen said.
The Sheriff later said Gross is “fearless.” He told a story of when he responded to a farm accident near Royalton in which a 61-year-old victim was pinned inside of a grain bin with soybeans “up to his neck.”
He said Gross was one of the first responders on scene, and he took swift action by going inside the grain bin and tying a rope around the victim’s arm to prevent him from sinking lower into the soybeans. He also provided oxygen to the victim with the assistance of other first responders.
The bin was half full of soybeans, and the victim was eventually rescued about two hours after initial contact. Gross stayed by his side the entire time, according to Larsen.
“This is just one example of how Sgt. Gross leads by example, and he doesn’t think twice about sacrificing his own safety for others,” Larsen said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he has known Gross professionally for a “very long time.” He said he couldn’t be happier that he was receiving this kind of recognition, and that as Sheriff Larsen was reading the nomination letter, he felt he could echo all of those sentiments.
Commissioner Mike Wilson thanked Gross for his service, and also gave recognition to his wife and family for the help they provide in allowing him to work in law enforcement and on the farm.
“You’re right,” Gross said. “I do have a great family, and great employees.”
“I can tell by you sitting there that you’re a humble person and, when I do see you at scenes, you’re always the nicest guy that you could ask for,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “We, as commissioners, appreciate everything you do.”
Board Chair Greg Blaine said, on behalf of the Board, they were proud to have someone of Gross’ caliber representing the county every day.
“Thank you very much,” Gross said. “I certainly appreciate it. I appreciate the support. Just a quick note: supervising is easy when you supervise great people. This county, for our sheriff’s office and throughout the county, we have great employees. I see that daily — well, mostly nightly. I certainly appreciate the support.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Welcomed new employees, Deanna Anderson, an accountant in Health and Human Services, and Becky Gaffke, an office administrative specialist in Public Works;
• Approved a request to replace an engineering technician position in the Public Works Department due to a resignation;
• Authorized Public Works Director Tony Hennen to establish, sign and, when appropriate, remove road restrictions;
• Approved a mobile food unit renewal license for Crock and Roll, LLC, of Little Falls owner Deborah Karnowski;
• Approved tobacco license renewals in Morrison County;
• Reviewed the unpaid tax report as presented by County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson;
• Approved a request from Robinson to apply for Help American Vote Act (HAVA) grant funding; and
• Approved the job description for the chief financial officer position at grade 34 on the pay scale. The position is budgeted as a 50/50 split between administration and the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, and is covered by ARP funding. It was vacated due to a retirement.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
