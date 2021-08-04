A Little Falls man accused of killing his wife during a dispute in February will have his case heard at a jury trial.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 30, appeared before Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette Wetzel for a settlement conference, Wednesday. The defense and prosecution had not reached a settlement prior to Wednesday’s appearance, and the two sides agreed to hold a 10-day jury trial.
Greyblood was represented by Susan Gaertner and Kristin Stock of Lathrop GPM. Prosecutors John D. Gross from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle represented the state.
Greyblood was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony in connection to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, on Feb. 6.
He plead not guilty on both charges during a June 14 appearance in Morrison County District Court.
“We have not engaged in any substantive conversations” regarding a settlement, Gaertner told Wetzel, when asked if a settlement had been reached.
Gross suggested the trial be scheduled to last 10 days, a time period to which Gaertner agreed. Wetzel said she was not able to set a date immediately, but advised counsel to make sure any motions were made during a pre-trial conference. She said she did not want to entertain any motions on the day of the trial with jurors waiting for proceedings to begin.
After speaking with Welle, Gross advised the prosecution “suggests setting two pre-trial dates.” Wetzel advised the court to schedule one pre-trial hearing for “three or four weeks” out and another for the standard two weeks before trial.
“We are going to file a motion to preclude self-defense in this case,” Gross said.
Counsel on both sides and the judge agreed that, given the nature of the case, it might want to consider expanding the jury pool. That issue will be examined further at the first pre-trial hearing.
Discussion was held regarding the timing of the trial. Initially, Wetzel said it would likely not be able to begin until the 2022 calendar year.
“That’s a lot of days for us to allocate,” Wetzel said.
Both attorneys expressed interest in going to trial earlier. Wetzel said counsel could work with her clerk to explore possible dates.
