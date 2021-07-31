Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka passed the gavel to his successor, Friday.
No, he did not resign his position serving his hometown. The gesture did, however, bring to an end his one-year term as president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) Board of Directors.
“It’s been really fun,” Zylka said. “I feel fortunate to have been elected to the Board. When we joined the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, it was never in my dreams to become president.”
The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing 110 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Its mission statement reads: “CGMC cities are dedicated to a strong Greater Minnesota. Our mission is to develop viable, progressive communities for businesses and families through strong economic growth and good local government. We support fair property taxes, good land use planning, sensible environmental regulation, a balanced transportation system and effective economic development tools to meet that goal.”
Zylka has been mayor of Little Falls since 2015. He said it was shortly after City Administrator Jon Radermacher started working for the city of Little Falls, when Tim Flaherty of Flaherty and Hood came to talk with them about the prospects of Little Falls joining the CGMC. The city had previously been part of the Coalition, but at some point, it had dropped its membership.
The pair advocated for rejoining CGMC, and Little Falls was soon back in the fold. A short time later, Zylka was asked during a conference if he would be interested in joining the Board of Directors. He became the chair of a committee and, in 2018, was named second vice president.
“I thought, ‘Sure. That would be great to advocate for Little Falls and other communities in greater Minnesota,’” he said.
After one year in that position, he ascended to first vice prresident for a one-year term in 2019. That led into his turn as president, which began July 31, 2020.
Zylka admitted that he was “a little skittish” at first, knowing the amount of responsibility that came with his new role.
“But, I knew it would really help our community,” he said.
He is not one to shirk from high-pressure roles, however. Along with being mayor of Little Falls for more than six years, Zylka serves on a total of 16 boards and committees. He is chairman of “about 10” of them.
Still, there was nothing “normal” about Zylka’s term as president. COVID-19 meant all meetings, conferences and press events were held virtually, rather than at the CGMC’s normal headquarters at Flaherty and Hood’s offices in St. Paul.
“I’m the only president to have ever served a full term long-distance,” Zylka said.
Prior to the pandemic — and Zylka becoming president — he and Radermacher not only attended CGMC meetings in St. Paul, they also regularly met with state legislators and lobbyists to advocate for the needs of greater Minnesota. In fact, he said they were in the Twin Cities for a Coalition conference on what ended up being the final day in 2020 that the Legislature met in person before COVID-19 restrictions caused everything to go online.
Despite the occasional challenges of going virtual, he said the Coalition “didn’t skip a beat” during his term. That was evident in the fact that, in October 2020, the CGMC was instrumental in the Legislature’s passage of the 2020 bonding bill, which provided $1.9 billion in capital investments. That allowed cities throughout Minnesota to take care of much-needed improvements to wastewater and water infrastructure.
In some ways, he said, working virtually was actually an advantage when it came to getting face time with key people at the capitol to advocate for major issues, such as the aforementioned bonding bill.
“Sometimes we got in with more people than we would have if we were meeting in person,” Zylka said. “It was easier for us to talk to Senator (Paul) Gazelka or the Governor.”
To that end, he said Gazelka, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Gov. Tim Walz were all receptive to what he and the Coalition had to say. As an advocate for the entire state, he said he signed more than 100 letters addressed to Walz or Gazelka — who was Senate Majority Leader — during his tenure.
“I advocate for needs that they had in all corners of the state, from Thief River Falls to Marshall and everywhere else,” Zylka said. “... In this role, I represent not only the city of Little Falls, not only Morrison County, not only Region 5, but the entire state of Minnesota.”
Local Government Aid (LGA) has always been a key issue for the CGMC, but it was only one of several issues Zylka focused on during his time as president. While increasing the membership to 110 cities across the state, he also helped legislators take notice of the issue of needing more child care and housing throughout greater Minnesota.
From a local standpoint, he has advocated for the addition of a half-cent local option sales tax that would help Little Falls fund a community recreation center. With funding for a new Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley being included in the 2020 bonding bill, he said that means more people from outside Little Falls spending money in the community and contributing to that cause.
That advocacy doesn’t end with his term as president. He said he plans to participate “for a while.” Some of that might depend on whether or not he runs for a third term as mayor of Little Falls in November 2022. He has not decided yet if he will be on the ballot again.
In the meantime, he said work will continue both with CGMC and locally on what Radermacher refers to as the “three-legged stool:” broadband, child care and housing. He pointed to the North Freeze Dry plant coming to northeast Little Falls as an example of the importance of those issues. The plant is expected to add 50 - 75 jobs.
“We’re so fortunate to have those jobs coming in, but now we need to find a way to fill them,” Zylka said. “That means we have to have child care and housing for their employees. ... If there’s a need in the community, it’s our responsibility to fill it.”
Looking back on his time as president of the CGMC Board of Directors, he said it would be tough to pinpoint one issue or effort of which he was particularly proud. Instead, he looks at it with a broader scope.
He said he was honored to be able to advocate for greater Minnesota in such a public way. He was also proud of his and the rest of the Coalition’s role in helping greater Minnesota get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always believed in lifelong education,” Zylka said. “Who would have thought that I’d still be learning at almost 70? I definitely learned a lot.”
