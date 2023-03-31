Great River Regional Library had a “rebuilding” year in 2022.
The library’s executive director, Karen Pundsack, told the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that the last couple years have been spent recovering from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) operates as a “one-library system,” according to Pundsack. This means it considers itself one library in 33 locations over a six-county service area. Five of those libraries are in Morrison County — Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Swanville and Upsala.
“We are committed to making sure people in our communities can find and use the trusted information they need to thrive every day,” Pundsack said. “That’s a big part of what we do. It happens in a lot of different ways.”
She said one of the highlights from 2022 was that GRRL added 18,000 new registered borrowers, system-wide. They continue to see “huge growth” in digital collections, but also saw strong use of physical collections last year.
GRRL also completed the process of going “fines free” in 2022. Pundsack said it was “probably the largest effort over the last 10 years.” None of the libraries within the system charge late fees for overdue books or materials, though a fee is still applied for lost items.
Pundsack said they learned some of the reasoning for late materials was a matter of access. There were some borrowers who had a difficult time getting back to the library on their own time.
The change also created internal efficiencies, such as being able to get rid of their credit card terminals, thus eliminating fees associated with processing.
“We also collected a lot more in fines in lost materials and copies than we realized because all of that revenue went into the same revenue line,” Pundsack said. “We had actually anticipated about $40,000 on the revenue line for 2022, and we had a six-figure number there at the end of the year.”
Another program that continues to expand is WiFi 2 Go, which enables patrons to check out an internet hotspot for one or three weeks. It started as a pilot project in Pierz during the pandemic, and GRRL now has more than 200 hotspots in circulation across the region.
Pundsack said the program was funded through state telecommunications aid, and they’re excited about how popular it has been. She said it has been particularly beneficial for residents in the smaller communities served by GRRL.
“Something that’s been huge in Upsala, not only is the WiFi 2 Go increasing internet access, but we also added a third internet station this past year,” said Upsala Public Library Services Coordinator Marisa George. “We’ve had huge success with that. Most of the time in the mornings when we’re open early, all of the internet stations are filled.”
She said hotspots are available that use service through both Verizon and T-Mobile, in Upsala, to ensure everyone in town can get access to the internet in their homes.
In Royalton, Library Services Coordinator Terri Deal-Hansen said the library currently has an art exhibit on display. It was created by Royalton resident and library volunteer Vas Wojtanowicz in conjunction with the library’s “Tiny Art” program.
Until the end of April, residents of any age can pick up a “tiny art kit” at the library, which includes an easel, canvas, paints and paint brushes.
“Folks could paint their creations,” Deal-Hansen said. “Vas was the inspiration. They’re going to bring those back and we’ll display those in April; have our own tiny art show display.”
Another local activity Pundsack noted was the intergenerational cribbage program in Pierz. She said people of all ages met at the library to play cribbage three times last year, and there were 15 regular participants who met throughout the summer.
She said Pierz also started a youth book club last summer, and hosted the Minnesota Reptile and Amphibian Zoo for about 62 kids in attendance.
“All of these things are possible because of the way our partnerships work, not only with the counties, but with state funding,” Pundsack said.
She also asked the Board for its support on a few legislative issues this spring.
The first was to renew Legacy Funding. She said for those who are interested in helping to advocate for the library, that was a good avenue through which to have their back.
The money has to be reappropriated every two years, and it accounted for 17% of GRRL’s budget this year.
“We’re hoping that funding becomes more stable and increases,” Pundsack said. “There hasn’t been an increase in state library funding since 2008. The growth that we’ve been seeing has been coming from the local funding sources instead of the state level.”
Another bill she said is working its way through the Legislature is for library improvement grants. She said this is a matching fund from the state aimed at helping libraries with capital improvement projects.
Little Falls is a past recipient of funding through the program. Most recently, the libraries in Howard Lake and Kimball were the last within the GRRL system to receive funding.
“There’s over $90 million of need across the state in terms of library buildings,” Pundsack said. “The average library was built in 1954, I think. Those buildings do need to be maintained and it’s not easy to do.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher is Morrison County’s representative on the GRRL Board of Directors, and is serving as its finance chair in 2023. He asked, for the benefit of those who might not know, how he would find out if he had materials that weren’t turned in.
Also, he asked if patrons can check out materials when they have items that are overdue.
“If you have a book that’s overdue 10 days, you won’t be able to check out other books until you return those books,” Deal-Hansen said. “There are exceptions. If you say you just put that book in the book drop, we can work around some of those things.”
As far as how to find out whether or not someone has overdue items, George said patrons could call the library, stop in and ask or send an email to check. They also can check their accounts online.
“You will get a notification in the mail, too, if it’s that far overdue,” George said. “Sometimes those notifications go out from headquarters and the book gets returned in the meantime; or the material gets returned in the meantime.”
