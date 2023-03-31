Vas Wojtanowicz

Royalton artist Vas Wojtanowicz shares an exhibit of her tiny art at the Royalton Public Library in conjunction with the library's Tiny Art Show, which is going on through the end of April.

 Submitted photo

Great River Regional Library had a “rebuilding” year in 2022.

The library’s executive director, Karen Pundsack, told the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that the last couple years have been spent recovering from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.

