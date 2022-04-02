There was plenty of success in 2021 on which the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) can hang its hat.
GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack provided a report on the past year within the system — which operates libraries in Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Upsala and Swanville — at the March 22 meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners.
Perhaps most notably, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital library use has gone up considerably. That growth continued in 2021, even as things started to get back to normal. The digital library is now the system’s second-largest in terms of circulation throughout the six-county system.
“At the same time, we also recognize there’s some real value in our physical spaces,” Pundsack said. “...At the beginning of this year, as part of our 2022 budget, we added open hours in all five locations, and we added an additional open day in the Royalton Library.”
The additional hours add up to 13 per week across the five locations in Morrison County. Pundsack said GRRL is aiming to make schedules more consistent and predictable. For example, she said morning hours were added in Swanville. That has created a schedule that is “a lot less erratic.”
She said the library’s ability to do this was thanks, in large part, to the staff at the libraries in Morrison County.
“It’s not easy to hire part-time positions in the current climate,” Pundsack said. “What we did is, we asked our staff to take a look at what was realistic with the people that were there. They added very few additional staff hours in order to accomplish it. It was quite an effort, but it was well-received by the public so far and we continue to see that growth in the coming year.”
In Morrison County specifically, she said one of the big events of the past year was the retirement of Wanda Erickson, whom she described as “an institution” at the Upsala Library. Erickson served as both the public and the school librarian in Upsala. She left some big shoes to fill, according to Pundsack.
In order to streamline, Pundsack said in recent years GRRL has opted to combine positions within the region and offer benefits to people within leadership roles. That led to Marisa George taking over as the service coordinator at the Upsala Library. She also manages the library in Sauk Centre.
“She actually has community ties (in Upsala) and had worked for the school there,” Pundsack said. “It was a great transition in Upsala, and that’s been going very well.”
In 2019, GRRL went fines free on juvenile materials. That has been a big success, Pundsack said, to the tune of about 44% of circulation falling under that category.
This was a stat in which she’s particularly proud.
“It tells us that we’re getting books into the hands of kids,” she said.
Computer usage, which dropped off dramatically during COVID, is also starting to come back, according to Pundsack. She doesn’t anticipate that will ever return to pre-pandemic levels because many people purchased computers or devices while they had to stay at home.
That is off-set somewhat by the library’s Print to Go program, which allows people to use the library’s printers to retrieve items off of their personal devices. There is also still a need for use of the library’s computers, despite the expected drop-off.
“If you go into a location, you’ll still see the regulars on there — the people who don’t have good internet, the people who don’t have devices or the people who just need some help with the computer,” she said.
On Jan. 1, 2022, GRRL went fines free on all materials throughout the region. That was due in part to the success staff was seeing when fines were dropped from juvenile materials. With the increase of digital circulation and the growing use of kids’ books, the fines were becoming a less reliable source of revenue. It was also costing money internally to collect those fees.
Pundsack said the hope behind going fines free is that the library is more accessible, particularly for people who might have transportation or mobility issues.
“That doesn’t mean people don’t pay for lost books,” she said. “If they don’t bring the book back, they still have to pay for the book. If they have something that’s more than 10 days overdue, they’re not allowed to borrow materials until that item is returned.”
In Little Falls specifically, Pundsack said GRRL is doing outreach with elementary students in partnership with the Friends of the Library. Swanville Public Library Manager Cindy Bruggenthies has started to work on implementing similar programs in her community.
“We’re getting library cards in the hands of kids,” Pundsack said.
