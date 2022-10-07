Great River Arts announced the return of the annual Charles Gilbert Kapsner Salon, Collaborations V, with an opening reception Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
This year marks the 12th year of the Salon, given the pandemic prevented in-person Salons for the past two years. The opening reception and gala will feature a wine sampling by Coborn’s Liquor and music by the Pierz Jazz Band, under the direction of Joel Pohland. This event is free and open to the public.
Kapsner will unveil his 4-foot by 5-foot painting in progress, “Women on Guard,” which highlights five women in the Minnesota National Guard and Air Guard. Great River Arts will be the first regional venue where the painting will be shown. The exhibition will also feature three women artists: Michele Feriancek from St. Cloud, and Lois Rhomberg and Linda Marsh from Minneapolis
The idea for the Salon began in 2008, as an event that united and celebrated the various artistic disciplines-visual, dance, music, singing, costumes, sculpture, poetry — only enhanced by a glass of wine. The tradition of the Art Salon was first born in 18th-century Paris as a renowned and highly attended cultural event for patrons, spectators and artists of all media. At the time, the Salon was critical to an artist’s success and acceptance into the art world, and regional artists played a crucial role.
“Women on Guard” is an expansion of Kapsner’s veterans monument at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. The women who serve as models for these paintings are the focus — and their stories show their multi-layered, multi-modal identities as members of the Minnesota National Guard and Air Guard, and their roles aside from the Guard — not separate from one another but melded together. The show will feature drawings of each of the women, and the painting blends their “Guard” life and the other elements of their life — with the props chosen by each model.
Michele Feriancek, whose works will also be displayed, is a realist painter located near St. Joseph, Minnesota. She studied art and design at Alexandria Technical College, where she graduated with honors and an emphasis on fine art. She has been painting professionally for over 17 years, completing many commissioned works, along with a number of gallery shows throughout her career.
Another artist with work on display, Lois Rhomberg, is a Minneapolis based fine artist specializing in paintings and sculptures of people. Her work is known for sensitive drawing, lively color, and emotional presence.
Kapsner studied in the studio of Nerina Simi in Florence, Italy, with an artistic lineage tracing back to the 15th century. He works to ensure both art and artist are accessible, and the images serve as educational tools.
Kapsner is recognized by the Art Renewal Center as an Associate Living Master, member of the Oil Painters of America, Portrait Society of America and the Salmagundi Club. He received a Career Achievement Award from the Florence Biennale, Master Artist from the Five Wings Arts Council and a Public Service Commendation from the United States Coast Guard. In 2019, he was awarded the Superior Volunteer Service Award from the Minnesota National Guard.
Over the past 14 years, the Kapsner Salon has become a much-anticipated event Great River Arts is proud to host, the organization stated.
As Kapsner shared, “I remember the speaker at my high school graduation who said, ‘Travel the world, get educated, and bring it back to your community.’”
The event is on display through Nov. 26, in the front gallery. The opening Salon will be live streamed for those unable to join in person.
Great River Arts is located at 122 SE First St., in historic downtown Little Falls. Business hours are Wednesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Charles Kapsner is a fiscal year 2022 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This activity is also made possible, in part, by the Five Wings Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Award with funding from the McKnight Foundation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.