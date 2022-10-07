1st Sgt. Jessica Stiffarm

One of the portrait drawings that are part of the “Women on Guard” project — 1st Sergeant Jessica Stiffarm.

 Courtesy of Charles G. Kapsner

Great River Arts announced the return of the annual Charles Gilbert Kapsner Salon, Collaborations V, with an opening reception Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This year marks the 12th year of the Salon, given the pandemic prevented in-person Salons for the past two years. The opening reception and gala will feature a wine sampling by Coborn’s Liquor and music by the Pierz Jazz Band, under the direction of Joel Pohland. This event is free and open to the public.

Load comments