Great River Arts in Little Falls is featuring exhibitions by Gina Gaetz and Blair Treuer during January and February.

Gina Gaetz

Gaetz’s exhibition, “Flow State,” is on display in the front gallery while “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity,” by Treuer is featured in the main gallery. The artwork will remain on display until Feb. 25. Both artists will be at GRA Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. for an artist reception. This event is free and open to the public.

Blair Treuer
