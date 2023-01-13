Great River Arts in Little Falls is featuring exhibitions by Gina Gaetz and Blair Treuer during January and February.
Gaetz’s exhibition, “Flow State,” is on display in the front gallery while “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity,” by Treuer is featured in the main gallery. The artwork will remain on display until Feb. 25. Both artists will be at GRA Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. for an artist reception. This event is free and open to the public.
Treuer is a storyteller who paints with fabric and draws with thread. Her work explores the role Ojibwe traditional cultural practices plays in shaping the way her family sees itself collectively and how it shapes the personal identities of her husband and nine children, and the influences or effect it’s had on her own personal identity.
As a white woman, the only non-native person in her immediate family, her work is about her reflections as an outsider and about the emotional roller coaster she often rides as she stands fixed on the outside but privileged enough to look in. It’s not about the pieces of Ojibwe Culture she has been allowed to see, but instead what it has allowed her to see within herself, and even to recognize what cannot be found there.
Gaetz is an intuitive abstract painter creating with water-based mediums on paper and canvas. Her process journeys inward to a site of discovery, growth, challenge and stillness, as she bonds materials to surroundings, finding trust in the act and beauty in each layer. Through her meditative process, she infuses patience and adaptability into her work, welcoming new techniques, materials, relationships and approaches as they develop in real time.
She refines her process in small moments and allows the works itself to provide instantaneous feedback and modify her path with purpose and intention. Space, environment and land transpose into Gaetz’s dreamlike works that mingle her sense of place, vast landscapes, memories, collage, color relationships and energy.
Great River Arts will also be hosting an “Intro to Abstract Art” class, taught by Gaetz. In this class, participants will explore various layering processes in abstract painting and drawing to create depth and texture in art. This class will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. – 1 pm. For more information or to register call (320) 632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org.
Great River arts is located at 122 First St. SE, in historic downtown Little Falls. Hours are Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
