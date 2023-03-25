Great River Arts will offer several classes, as well as a new class.

All are welcome Thursday, March 30, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for a waltz dancing class. Participants will learn the basics of waltz in this fun casual dance class. Open to all ages. No partner is necessary. The class size limit is 20. Participants are asked to wear non marking shoes or bring a pair of socks for the lesson.

