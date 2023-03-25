Great River Arts will offer several classes, as well as a new class.
All are welcome Thursday, March 30, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for a waltz dancing class. Participants will learn the basics of waltz in this fun casual dance class. Open to all ages. No partner is necessary. The class size limit is 20. Participants are asked to wear non marking shoes or bring a pair of socks for the lesson.
GRA’s Youth Art Classes, Artful Beginnings are held monthly, for for ages 4-6, 7-11, and 12-16. Check out the GRA website for class listings at www.greatart.org. Class sizes are limited. Register in advance.
In April, a Sip and Paint class to GRA returns to GRA Wednesday, April 19, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The project is all about Minnesota, where participants will create a piece capturing their favorite things about the state. Participants can create a lovely gift or design it with their home in mind. Perfect for all skill levels, GRA staff will lead participants step by step through the process and at the end of the night they will go home with a completed work of art. All creation materials are provided in addition to instruction.
On Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., a class will be held on basic calligraphy practices, stroke sequencing, and more. In this class, participants will learn the basic startup skills and techniques necessary for beginning calligraphy, and will create an inspired piece combining the use of calligraphy and painting. The class is taught by Anita Hendricx.
In April, theater is coming back to GRA. On Saturday, April 29, three sections of youth theater workshops will be offered for ages, 2-17. Participants will fun and explore the possibilities of theater. Summer camps for youth will be offered in July.
Keep up with GRA events and happenings by checking out greatart.org, following GRA on Facebook, or signing up for the e-newsletter.
Great River Arts is a community-supported art and cultural events center at 122 First St SE, in the historic district of downtown Little Falls. Admission to the galleries and retail store is free and open to the public. Hours are Wednesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information or to register for a program, visit www.greatart.org or call (320) 632-0960.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.