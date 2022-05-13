Morrison County will execute grants worth nearly $85,000, combined, to improve election safety and security in 2022.
The Board of Commissioners gave approval to Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson, Tuesday, to apply $55,216.28 in 2022 Voting Equipment Grant Agreement funds to pay for 32 assisted voting devices. The Board approved a resolution in December 2021 to apply for the grant, and approved the purchase of 32 Omni-Ballot machines and accompanying software on Feb. 22.
The grant does require matching funds. Robinson said money was reserved to purchase the assisted voting devices in this year’s budget. They should arrive by the end of this month.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked if the new equipment was certified by the state of Minnesota.
“Any and all of our equipment that we use for marking ballots or counting ballots are all certified by the Secretary of State’s Office,” Robinson said. “We do have to do testing in our office prior to any of these machines being utilized, for accuracy. We do have the background and the responsibilities laid out in law.”
He asked Robinson to go over the vote counting process, and what happens prior to the County Board certifying the votes. Further, he asked if ballots are hand-counted to ensure the information from the machines is correct.
Robinson said, following an election, her office does a post-election review during which two precincts — either townships or cities — are randomly selected from a hat. Auditor/Treasurer’s Office staff then go through and hand count certain races to ensure the results relayed by the machines match.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said, in the past, there was a question about whether or not voting equipment was attached to the internet. He asked Robinson to comment on that issue.
“This machine is not hooked to the internet at all,” she said. “The only thing that it’s hooked to is a power outlet.”
Next, the Board approved a request from Robinson to use the county’s Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant funds for proposed improvements and enhancements for safety and security of elections in the county.
Morrison County received $27,455.11 in HAVA grants, and the funding does not require a match.
Robinson said she wants to use that money to install three video cameras — the labor of installation and cost of the system — and two additional door badge installs. The money would also be used for renovation of the counter in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to allow for direct balloting. The remaining funds would go toward matching funds for the other grant.
In terms of the counter renovation, Robinson said direct balloting allows residents to come to the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office seven days prior to Election Day and vote early. Their ballot can be inserted into a machine.
She said it is up to each county whether or not it wants to allow direct balloting. It was available in Morrison County during the 2018 election, but not in 2020.
“We made the decision in 2020 not to allow direct balloting because we had eight precincts moved to mail ballot, which then had flooded our front counter,” Robinson said. “We really have to monitor — as staff and election judges — what ballots are inserted into that machine, because they are for early voting.”
For example, she said in 2020, a lot of people brought their mail ballots into the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office. Staff had forecasted that, if direct balloting were allowed, some voters might “rip open” their ballots and just insert them without informing an election judge or Auditor/Treasurer staff member.
Robinson said that would have become a “balancing nightmare.”
“This proposal is to renovate the front counter to allow for a machine for direct balloting to be centered into our counter, so it is managed by election judges and Auditor/Treasurer staff,” she said.
She said the necessary equipment would be in place and the work would be done in time for the August primary.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked Robinson if she had everything she needed in the proposal she described in terms of how the HAVA grant would be spent. Specifically, he asked about the two door badge installs.
“Does that mean that there’s only two people — each one having a badge, have to use them at the same time?” Jelinski said. “Or, let’s assume Commissioner (Randy) Winscher and myself want to go through that door. Do we have a badge?”
He said he was “all about” election security, and he was just asking the questions to make sure nothing was being missed.
Robinson said the door badge systems would be used to access two election rooms that right now only have key and lock access. That would help ensure only election staff can get into those rooms.
They will also monitor and keep a log of who is going in and out, and at what time.
In terms of Jelinski’s question if more was needed, Robinson said she and County IT Director Amy Middendorf met with a representative from the Department of Homeland Security to review vulnerabilities within the election system. The areas in which it was found the county could “do better” were those being addressed in her proposal.
“One of the main things that is highlighted around every county is security technology, if you will,” Robinson said. “I believe that our IT director is on the forefront on that topic and has came to grow even more on that protection for the forefront of security and technology on our county and elections.”
County Board Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a request from Morrison County Pheasants Forever to hold a raffle, Sept. 16, at Falls Ballroom in Little Falls;
• Approved a request from the Hillman Area Whitetail Management Association to hold a raffle, Dec. 3, at Brothers Porky Pine Bar and Grille in Hillman;
• Approved a resolution to allocate $68,020 of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to Health and Human Services (HHS) to help fund a regional mental health coordinator through Region V;
• Approved a resolution to allocate $71,100 in ARPA funding to HHS for in-home/Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services (CIBS);
• Approved a resolution to allocate $21,325 in ARPA funding to HHS for Meals on Wheels;
• Approved a multiple large assembly application for 2 Tall Tavern in Cushing to host a Tracy Byrd concert, July 9, and a Diamond Rio concert, July 22; with 1,200 tickets sold for each;
• Approved a resolution from County Engineer Tony Hennen to re-enter into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for the 2022 - 2027 Master Partnership contract;
• Approved a resolution to close the County Road 200 railroad crossing in Scandia Valley Township and enter into agreements with BNSF and MnDOT to facilitate the closure;
• Awarded the 2022 pavement marking contract to Sir Lines-a-Lot in the amount of $194,623.43; and
• Appointed Hennen as county engineer for the term of June 1, 2022 - May 31, 2026.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.