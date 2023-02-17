All are invited to Great River Arts in Little Falls Friday, March 3, for an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a Celtic/American folk and folk rock performance by Lehto & Wright. Lehto & Wright is a Minnesota-based Folk-Rock and Progressive Rock band.

Lehto & Wright was born from John Wright’s recording sessions for his solo album, “Just Left of Center.” The three musicians — Wright, Steve Lehto and Matt Jacobs — had worked together in many different musical environments from Indie Pop to Latin Jazz to Irish Trad. It was in the solo album recording sessions that the band discovered its shared love of electrified folk music and progressive rock along with a common admiration for bands that perform those styles.

