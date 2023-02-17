All are invited to Great River Arts in Little Falls Friday, March 3, for an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a Celtic/American folk and folk rock performance by Lehto & Wright. Lehto & Wright is a Minnesota-based Folk-Rock and Progressive Rock band.
Lehto & Wright was born from John Wright’s recording sessions for his solo album, “Just Left of Center.” The three musicians — Wright, Steve Lehto and Matt Jacobs — had worked together in many different musical environments from Indie Pop to Latin Jazz to Irish Trad. It was in the solo album recording sessions that the band discovered its shared love of electrified folk music and progressive rock along with a common admiration for bands that perform those styles.
Lehto & Wright’s first live performance was in 1999, and the group has continued, non-stop, to this day. Lehto & Wright has a sound that is a unique blend of traditional and modern styles but influenced by the British Isles and American folk traditions and interpreting them with contemporary guitar-based arrangements.
Lehto & Wright has performed at many different concert series and festivals including the Minnesota State Fair, Syracuse Irish Festival, Minnesota Irish Festival, The Ark, The Focal Point and many other venues of note.
The group performs either as an acoustic duo or a tastefully electric trio, with the addition of Matt Jacobs on drums and percussion. From American spirituals to Irish tune sets, their accomplished twin guitar/mandolin approach has all the intensity and power as the trio with half the volume. As a trio, Lehto & Wright push the boundaries of Celtic and progressive rock, utilizing all the tools of a rock band to achieve the effect of a six-piece band with three musicians.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. This event will be held at Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE, in the historic district of downtown Little Falls.
For more information or to purchase tickets call (320) 632-0960, visit www.greatart.org or stop by Great River Arts. Gallery hours are Wednesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
