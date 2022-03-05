There is a Chinese proverb which states: “A good neighbor is a found treasure.”
A group of people in Morrison County have taken up the cause to provide a gem of a resource for those who give of themselves for others.
As an internal medicine physician at CHI St. Gabriel’s and the Morrison County EMS Medical Director, Dr. Mark Moe saw a glaring need. The 11 local EMS (first response) teams in the county seemed to have money for training, but not for supplies and equipment. Wanting to change that, Good Neighbors EMS Fund was born.
“They have a lot of members, but they’re all volunteer,” Moe said. “All of that equipment cost comes out of their pockets or whatever they raise on their own little fundraising things all year, whether it be a chili cook-off or whatever. It’s not enough.”
Jumping into action
Moe said there are about 135 volunteer first responders in addition to 36 law enforcement officers and 10 fire departments in Morrison County. They serve more than 34,000 residents over 1,153 square miles. Those individuals respond to calls for help from residents ranging from those who are having chest pain to people who have been in a car accident and everything in between.
For medical personnel — most of whom are volunteer — that means they’re using different dressings, stints and other equipment that has to be replenished before the next call. Those costs can add up quickly.
As a result, Moe said not everybody is well equipped to respond to an emergency at the drop of a hat. Most team members have to drive to the team’s garage or storage area to pick up supplies, and then head back out to wherever they might be needed.
“Well, that’s minutes,” Moe said. “We all know that time is brain; time is heart muscle. We have to shorten that time as much as we can.”
Good Neighbors EMS Fund is hoping to leverage its ability to get supplies to local teams by leveraging a bigger buying power. Through donations, the 501(c)(3) can go to a supplier and buy supplies in bulk at a lower cost and then distribute it to local teams.
Moe said they wanted to start with where they saw needs. He saw a huge disparity between the EMS teams across the county. Some squads get financial support from a local charitable organization, while others are not as fortunate.
“We want the care to be the same everywhere; to have the same equipment everywhere,” he said.
The first project the eight-member board is undertaking is to ensure every first responder in the county has a jump bag. These will contain oxygen, blood pressure cuffs, dressings and any other equipment a responder might need so they can pick up wherever they are and head straight to a call.
Moe said each bag costs around $900. The supplies also have to be replaced on a regular basis as they’re used up.
“Who can afford that?” he said. “A volunteer’s not going to pay for that. The team can’t come up with — a team’s got 11, 12 members. That’s a lot of money, right?”
A long time coming
The process of getting the nonprofit organization off the ground was a long one. Moe said he initially had the idea about two years ago. In the midst of a pandemic and the government shutdowns and everything else that came with it, just getting documentation and paperwork processed took a long time.
Fellow Good Neighbors EMS Fund Board Member Stacy Maciej — a first responder herself — said the board had its first meeting in August 2020. It took almost a full year to get all of the paperwork done, and Moe said it didn’t get to the point where it could begin accepting donations until October 2021.
“All that was just frustration for me, because I wanted to get this going,” Moe said. “It’s just the way it was. But now it’s up and running and we’re starting to get some dollars. It’s starting to come.”
Early on, the organization is focusing mainly on securing donations from charitable organizations. It is also trying to seek grant funding. That said, it will also accept funds from private donors and businesses.
Anyone interested in donating can do so online at www.goodneighborsems.com or by contacting any of the eight board members. Donations are accepted on the website via check or PayPal.
Moe also noted that the group’s intent is not to step on the toes of fundraising efforts by individual squads. Before starting Good Neighbors, he met with first response teams to make sure they don’t stop trying to raise dollars on their own.
He said the organization is not competing with local squads for funding. They know their immediate needs and are better positioned to work with charitable organizations for specific wants and needs.
“Our intent is to look across the county and see which things we think should fill in gaps,” he said. “For starters, our jump bag project. We have a buying power that they don’t have. We can go buy 40 bags, where they might be looking for 10. We’re going to get a discount from the company because we’re ordering big. That’s our purpose; our intent. So far the reception (from charitable organizations) has been, ‘Yeah, we’re happy to do both.’”
A new kind of nonprofit
Moe said Good Neighbors EMS Fund Board Member Greg Blaine had heard of an organization in another county undertaking a similar initiative, but it’s not to the scale of the group in Morrison County. Namely, it wasn’t focusing its efforts on first responders.
Maciej said that is part of the issue EMS teams run into. While organizations such as fire departments receive funding from the federal and state government for equipment, first responders do not. Even much of what dual fire and rescue squads receive is dedicated specifically to gear, and not necessarily equipment and supplies.
“You use oxygen as a prime example,” Maciej said. “A lot of teams only carry it in their main rig. We’re trying to get it to every member so that you have it right then and there.”
And that’s if they even have a “rig.” While some EMS teams do have old ambulances, others just respond to incidents in their private vehicles.
The same goes for dedicated garages. Some squads have them, while others have a storage shed where they can keep all of their equipment in one location.
“I think the thing that surprises a lot of people is just to realize that, they’re volunteers,” Moe said. “They might show up at 2 a.m. in the cold, and they’re doing what they can do. People don’t give them a thought. It’s just kind of, ‘Oh, I never thought about a first responder.’ They just show up. It’s all volunteer. And all those dollars come from their work trying to get their local charitable organization to give them some money if they can every year.”
Whether or not Good Neighbors is the first nonprofit of its kind isn’t important to its board members, though. Instead, they want to be able to expand into neighboring counties and, ideally, become an example that can be picked up elsewhere.
“I think, ultimately, this is going to grow,” Moe said. “At this point, we’re trying to focus on our county. At the same time, there are first response neighbors that come into our county, we go into theirs, so we want to not restrict this either.”
Building on a strong start
Both Moe and Maciej said the organizations they have worked with for donations have been receptive to their initiative, so far. The group has only been collecting funds for a few months, and Maciej said one organization has already reached out to them to make a second donation because it believed in Good Neighbors’ cause.
After four months of fundraising, they were able to make their first round of purchases at the end of January. They’re hoping to distribute some of the jump bags by April 1.
“We’ve reached out to all the first response teams and let them know who we are and what we’re trying to do,” Maciej said. “I think being able to show them what we’ve accomplished already in (a few) short months of money gathering is pretty exciting.”
“In short order, we’ve already gotten a large number of stuff purchased and we’re going to start distributing it,” Moe added. “That’s pretty exciting.”
The group doesn’t intend to slow down once it has jump bags in the hands of all first responders in Morrison County, either. It already has its next two big projects identified.
Next, it plans to equip all individuals with an automated external defibrillator (AED), which Moe said cost about $1,800 each.
They hope to eventually purchase radios and pagers for all volunteers in the county, as well. That is an endeavor that will be costly, but important. Moe said he doesn’t expect any of it to happen overnight — particularly as they continue to replenish other supplies as they see a need. However, both he and Maciej believe they are attainable goals.
The AEDs, in particular, will be a game changer in terms of first responders being able to act quickly.
“We want everybody to be able to carry one,” Maciej said. “We don’t want to have to wait for the truck to come from somewhere else when I’m here and I could be using it.”
Though Moe said they’ve so far purchased “just a fraction” of what is needed, he is proud of what the group has accomplished so far. More importantly, he looks forward to what the future holds.
“Now we can start making a positive impact,” he said.
