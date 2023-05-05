Emergencies

Three individuals looking at tablet in a harvested field.

 Submitted photo

Last year during one of my county fairs, I remember walking through the buildings along the fairground and thought, “It smells strongly of campfire.” After meandering around, I put together it wasn’t a local campfire but instead from up north, with the smell of burning carried on air currents. This prompted my thoughts of “What should livestock producers do to prepare for natural emergencies. What is that first step?”

In Minnesota, we get it all. Producers should have emergency plans in place for tornadoes, floods, severe snowstorms and fires. In this article I will focus on the beginning steps to build that plan.

