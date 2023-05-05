Last year during one of my county fairs, I remember walking through the buildings along the fairground and thought, “It smells strongly of campfire.” After meandering around, I put together it wasn’t a local campfire but instead from up north, with the smell of burning carried on air currents. This prompted my thoughts of “What should livestock producers do to prepare for natural emergencies. What is that first step?”
In Minnesota, we get it all. Producers should have emergency plans in place for tornadoes, floods, severe snowstorms and fires. In this article I will focus on the beginning steps to build that plan.
I have worked with farms that have a “Go Binder,” a binder easily accessible in the farm office, with “the answers.”
My favorite ones were clearly labeled and organized with tabs to minimize fumbling during chaotic situations. Physical documents are the gold standard, but I also think there is value in having electronic documents. These documents can be easily stored on a shared platform for all members of the operation to access and update via smartphone (at the kitchen table or out in the tractor) to keep the emergency plan relevant.
A good place to begin building your farms “Go Binder” is building a complete map of your farm. This should include roads, lanes and driveways. A valuable component for any responding emergency personnel is to include all fences and gates, locations of all livestock, locations of all hazardous substances and locations of shut-offs for electricity, water and other utilities. I have worked with farmers to include telephone pole markers in their plan to assist emergency personnel in navigating farms. Dad and Mom may know where everything is, but having this map both accessible and familiar will make guiding emergency responders that much faster.
“Go Binders” should also include the important phone numbers up front and center. I always suggest the veterinarian, county emergency management, insurance agent and Extension educator. Additional numbers to include are all the businesses that supply services to or for your farm. If appropriate, include your milk processor, feed and fuel delivery and anyone else who is on the farm regularly and should be alerted after something happens on the farm. By taking some time to build this useful list you can minimizing the stress of a chaotic situation.
Emergencies are stressful and difficult to navigate. Knowing what to do and when allows farm teams to move decisively executing the plan that will produce the best results. Next week we will continue the discussion about preparing for emergencies. Information from this article was from UMN Extension
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
