The Little Falls City Council is working to get a project started this year that would bring at least 49 new market-rate apartment units to the city.
At the Council’s April 18 meeting, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the developer of the project — Community Asset Development Group (CADG) — reiterated that it is committed to the project during a recent meeting with city officials. Ground was originally slated to be broken on the project this spring, however, inflation costs have increased the cost. On that end, CADG has gotten further commitments from investors.
The project would consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments on a parcel of ground previously owned by the city. It will be located off of an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes.
The new estimated total cost of the project is approximately $7.9 million, according to Radermacher.
“When evaluating where they were, they shared with me that they were about ($500,000) short in terms of the project,” he said. “Now, they haven’t come back and asked us specifically for the other $500,000. They haven’t said that, but I have been researching and asking around if there are funds available for a project like this — for workforce housing — that could help fill that gap.”
Radermacher said there is a bill working its way through the state Legislature right now that he feels would align well with the project. The timing is not ideal, though. If the city were to wait for that to pass, apply for funds and receive them, it would make getting the project started in 2022 unlikely, if not impossible.
At the same time, the results of a housing study which were presented to the Council, March 21, showed there is what Radermacher said is a “drastic” need for housing in Little Falls. Companies such as Lakeshirts, North Freeze Dry and Wabash are also looking to expand their workforces significantly in the near future.
“We’ve got a lot of people investing a lot of dollars in our community,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “I really think we have to take a look at that housing and react while we can.”
Zylka said a solution to provide that extra $500,000 needed to get the project underway this year might be to adjust the tax increment financing (TIF) that was originally passed by the Council to help fund the project.
On May 17, 2021, the Council unanimously approved TIF funding for the project. At that time, it was a 15-year, $554,000 pay-as-you-go TIF. That means each year for the life of the TIF, the city will recoup taxes paid on the property and return 90% of eligible costs to the investors.
The TIF is set up so that it lasts either until the full amount is paid off or the 15-year obligation is fulfilled, whichever comes first. As such, if the investor has recouped the entire amount of eligible costs within 10 years, for example, the TIF will end. If market values are lower than anticipated and the full amount is not paid back within 15 years, it will still end after that length of time.
“I would really like to see us adjust the TIF and get it going,” Zylka said. “Otherwise we’re going to wait another year, and maybe another year. We don’t know.
“It doesn’t cost any more money in reality,” he continued. “I know the tax increment financing is complicated and hard to understand, but we’re not drawing any money off of that property right now.”
Council President Brad Hircock said he agreed. In fact, he felt if the Council had acted on the situation sooner, the building might be nearing completion.
“We don’t have an ask on the table, but we do know based on what they’ve shared with us, that they’re just a little bit short on the project; of getting that to go,” Radermacher said.
Zylka said Little Falls is not the only city in the region facing similar problems. He said at a recent mayor’s meeting, the mayor of St. Stephen — who is also a builder — said it’s been tough to get these type of jobs done, or even finding developers who are willing to act based on current pricing.
Radermacher said during a recent meeting with representatives from the Morrison County Assessor’s Office, he asked what valuation is like right now for apartments. They informed him that it is up considerably. It is one of the highest sectors in terms of valuation increases.
He said that presents an advantage in getting the project underway this year. Valuations being high might help get the project paid off faster.
“As TIF works, you take the increment gains from the point at which you start,” Radermacher said. “So, if they were valued $3 million and then they went to $5 million, that valuation capture actually helps pay the project off that much faster. We don’t want to wait until the valuation would be at its peak, because then you’re not getting new value, potentially.”
Council members Jerry Knafla and Frank Gosiak said they would be in favor of bringing the TIF agreement back to discuss what can be done to get the project going.
Referring again to the housing study, Radermacher said not much is going to happen to alleviate the problems facing the city until this particular project gets underway. He said the type of market-rate housing this will provide just “isn’t prevalent in our community.”
“I’m hearing it,” Radermacher said. “A person called me on the phone to tell me that this is the type of housing that they want and they can’t find. They don’t have access to it.”
The study suggested the city could add about 160 units of this type of housing.
Zylka added that, in the recent conversation with CADG, they mentioned it could potentially look at making the project a 60-unit building. He felt that would go a long way toward addressing the housing shortage.
“I guess there’s not a lot of value to housing studies if we don’t react to them, in my mind,” he said.
Gosiak said he has been trying to help someone find an apartment in the community. In speaking to a firm that owns several local rental properties, the person he’s helping was told they would be number 12 on the firm’s waiting list for a vacancy.
“There is a shortage.,” Gosiak said. “The study showed it. If you get out there and you start listening to people, there’s a demand for it. We just don’t have anything here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.