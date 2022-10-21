Little Falls Library sig

Folks can learn how novelists and other writers approach writing, publishing and marketing their books. The Little Falls Carnegie Library will be presenting an interactive author panel Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the Pancratz Community Room.

The public is invited to hear authors working in various genres talk about their writing process and their books. The five authors combined have written novels, mysteries, poetry, essay collections and memoirs giving the panel a broad perspective on the steps of bringing a book from idea to fully fledged story.

