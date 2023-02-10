The Morrison County Genealogy Society (MCGS) is hosting a free workshop called “12 Ancestors in 12 months.”
The goal with this workshop is to develop the habit of writing/recording family history discoveries and getting them into a format that can be shared. The workshop will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:45 p.m. at the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
The hope is that the workshop inspires the younger generation by putting some fun into writing parts of a family history. The data that accumulated in genealogy software and in binders and folders doesn’t do a whole lot of good just sitting there. People need to do something with it.
Family history includes names, dates, places of family members and genealogy is tracing the things that affected why family members made the decisions they did or didn’t make in their lives.
Family history is also incredibly personal. Ask five people why they trace their heritage, and there will probably be five different answers. For some, it’s proving (or disproving) a family legend. For others, it’s curiosity to see how the family fits in with the world.
“My inspiration to start my journey was when I asked my mother about her parents and grandparents. She knew nothing or very little. That was it for me. My curiosity kicked in and I have been amazed since,” said Pat Quinn, member and education director of the Morrison County Genealogy Society.
“I encourage you to start, because anything that you do will be more than what you had before you started,” she said.
With this workshop , participants are encouraged to talk about whomever they want. Ancestors, collateral relatives, family friends — even themselves, since they are part of their own family history.
There will be prompts/themes on purpose. The idea is to get people thinking about an ancestor who fits how they interpret the prompt.
“For example, a prompt that I was given in an earlier workshop I attended was ‘Friends.’ The paragraph I wrote about was how Cousin Ed and my mother, Shirley were cousins. Seemed simple. Not so much. Neither knew,” Quinn said. “They just knew they had been cousins since their childhood. I’ll share the story at the workshop. There is no right or wrong way to interpret the prompt. It’s completely up to you. We want you to have fun with this workshop.”
This workshop is all about doing something. It doesn’t have to be long. It doesn’t have to be perfect. It’s all about progress. It’s a “do something with your genealogy instead of letting it sit in your genealogy software” or on the shelf, Quinn said.
“Inspire your family and the younger generations,” she said. “There is no wrong way to interpret a theme. The themes/prompts are meant to spark ideas. Whatever idea it sparks for you and you act on it is the right one.”
Along her way, Quinn said she found hardworking people and ne’er-do-wells, strong women and scoundrels.
“In discovering them, I’ve discovered a bit more about myself — and in sharing their stories, I’ve connected with others,” she said.
All are welcome to join the Morrison County Genealogy members for a fun and the MCGS members hope, inspiring evening.
For more information, contact Quinn via email at mcgs6mn@gmail.com or call (320) 632-3360.
