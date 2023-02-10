William Wallace McLean

A photo of William Wallace Mclean inspired a desire to find out who he was for Pat Quinn, and where he fit in her family history.

 Submitted photo

The Morrison County Genealogy Society (MCGS) is hosting a free workshop called “12 Ancestors in 12 months.”

The goal with this workshop is to develop the habit of writing/recording family history discoveries and getting them into a format that can be shared. The workshop will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:45 p.m. at the Little Falls Carnegie Library.

