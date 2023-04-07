Morrison County Genealogy Society and St. Cloud Area Genealogists have partnered to bring the next online session “What the Heck Does That Say?”
The session will be offered via Zoom Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. There is a fee for non-members, but it is free to members.
The session focuses on one of the biggest hurdles to overcome in genealogy — the seemingly illegible handwriting in ancestors’ records. Professional genealogist Pam Vestal will address that challenge when she presents the webinar, “What the Heck Does that Say? Overcoming Difficult Handwriting” for the Morrison County Genealogy Society and St. Cloud Area Genealogists
Whether participants struggle to navigate colonial penmanship that doesn’t even look like English or wrestle with contemporary documents that are poorly written, a few good strategies can make all the difference. Participants will look at more than 20 techniques to help figure out what the chicken scratches on the page say as well as what the style of handwriting might reveal about our ancestors.
After a 20-year writing career, Vestal turned her focus to genealogy. Vestal’s articles have been published in the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly, the National Genealogical Society Magazine and Forum magazine. She specializes in conducting genealogical research and then transforming the information into illustrated stories that even non-genealogists can enjoy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.