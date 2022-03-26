A public improvement project on Gayle Drive in Little Falls will move forward, after all.
A resolution to approve the project passed in a 7-0 vote by the City Council, Monday. It was the second time the matter had been put to a vote in less than a month.
The project was initially voted down, Feb. 22, when a single vote by Council Member James Storlie was enough to kill the measure. As a petition project that received signatures from less than 35% of the impacted residents, it required a 7/8 vote from the Council to pass. By rule, any member of the Council who is absent during a vote on a resolution is considered a “no” vote. Jerry Knafla being gone from that meeting meant one “nay” vote was enough to negate the six votes in favor.
The project was initially brought forward as a petition project from a resident who is building a house on Gayle Drive. City code requires that anyone who builds or does not have a working septic system from before the area was annexed into the city must hook into city services.
In order to come back for reconsideration, one of the Council Members who was counted as a “nay” vote had to be bring it back. Knafla did so, Monday. Storlie was absent from the meeting, so Council Member Frank Gosiak asked for discussion on whether the vote should be postponed until the full Council was present.
City Engineer Greg Kimman said that was the Council’s decision. However, he warned that time was running out in terms of the city’s ability to bill the project in 2022.
“I’m just afraid it makes it look like we’re going to vote on it when we have our numbers,” Gosiak said.
Mayor Greg Zylka pointed out that the Council had moved forward with the vote at the Feb. 22 meeting, despite being a member down. It would be the same difference, he said, in which if one of the present members was not in favor, they could vote against it to effectively kill the measure.
“I think we should not put this off any longer,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg.
The project, which will make city sewer and water services available to residents who live on Gayle Drive, received quite a bit of pushback during a public hearing, Feb. 22. Mainly, residents were concerned about the amount they will be assessed on their property taxes once their current septic systems fail and they have to hook into city utilities.
That continued, Monday. Three residents spoke up during the public forum portion of the Council’s work session prior to the regular meeting to voice their opposition to the project.
Reegan Bird questioned whether or not the new home going in was required to hook into city services. He said he believed it was more than 500 feet from existing services, and wondered if that meant he could install a private septic system. Kimman said the new home is within 500 feet as the crow flies.
Fellow Gayle Drive resident Matt Sunder asked about the timing of the project.
“Of all the other neighborhoods out in that area, why are we — 20 years into the annexation project, when we’re finally getting done — being assessed at all of these high-end rates?” Sunder said. “The Edgewood project, which was done four years ago, the stubbing costs were totaling something like $1,400 less to be put in. The cost for everything is so much more now than what it was at that time.”
Kimman said the costs they are seeing now are estimates based off of similar projects completed in 2021. Once the project has bid out and a contractor is able to begin the work, the final total will be calculated and presented.
He said he suspects that costs are going to be more than what they have for preliminary numbers, but the Council has typically opted to have the city pick up those additional costs rather than include them in what is assessed to property owners.
“That doesn’t actually answer the other question that I posed as far as, what is actually reasonable?” Sunder said. “The annexation project was put in and, in the annexation it says that it will be done in a reasonable amount of time. How is 20 years a reasonable amount of time?
“You’re charging us exorbitant rates based off of today’s values when you guys knew 20 years ago that you were guys were going to be doing this,” Sunder continued.
Kimman went over the history of the annexation. He said the initial agreement was made in 2003 — the “20 years” to which Sunder was referring — and it went into full effect in 2015. He said the city does not simply decide when it is going to install sewer and water in an area where there is none existing. Instead, that process is triggered when it receives a petition from a property owner.
He pointed out that Gayle Drive is one of a handful of neighborhoods within that annexation agreement that has not yet hooked onto city utilities.
“We’ve never received a petition,” Kimman said. “The residents at the time haven’t requested it. In this case, we did get a petition for it for a new house that’s being built over there and that’s what started the project.”
Jamie Sunder was the last person to speak up on the matter at the public forum. At the Feb. 22 public hearing, she expressed concern that her drain field and/or septic system might be damaged by the contractor when they’re doing work in the area. She said an employee of the city had since visited their property and, without taking measurements, ensured her husband that there wouldn’t be any problems.
Her chief concern is that, if there is damage done to her existing infrastructure, her family would be responsible for that and would also be required to hook onto city utilities. They would also have to run additional services from the curb to their home, which she said was estimated to cost $22,000 on top of the $18,000 they would be charged in assessments.
“What he told me was, he could see where the cleanouts were for the septic tank as well as the drain field, and that the drain field was considerably far back from the right of way,” Kimman said. “He said, it’s outside of the right of way, so there’s no concern in terms of it being damaged. We stop our construction at the right of way, so there wouldn’t be a potential for that being damaged.”
Jamie Sunder said she wanted that in writing, because she worried she would be held liable if the contractor did damage the equipment in place. Kimman assured her that the city includes insurance and performance bonds in the bids it receives from potential contractors to do the work, and such a situation would be covered by the contractor as long as it is outside of the right of way.
Prior to the vote, Council Member Leif Hanson suggested the city should change the process in which it handles situations like this. The fact that the home is already being built — it’s framed in — left the Council with no choice other than to approve the utility project.
He said his concern was that, in the future, the city might get petitions on all of the remaining streets that don’t have access to utilities and it won’t be able to approve them all in one year to accommodate those homeowners.
“I think in the future, if we have an area that doesn’t have utilities, we should look to put that building permit on hold and address the utility issue first to give us some flexibility,” Hanson said.
“I just think we got the order wrong on this one,” he continued. “The house is going up. They need utilities.”
Knafla told those in the crowd who had spoken out against the project that the same thing happened in his neighborhood. He said, at the time the project was completed — about 15 years ago — he was against it because he would have to take on assessments.
He noted, however, that he has not yet had to start using city utilities. As such, he is not currently paying the assessments. And, when he does, he will pay the price that was decided upon at the time of the project. The same will be the case for the residents of Gayle Drive whenever their existing system fails.
“I know many of the people in the crowd, and we do this to try to better our community and do what is right,” Zylka said. “We don’t do this to entertain ourselves. It’s never easy, but once again, we try to do what is best for the community.”
“I’d like to add that my street was done last summer and I have a $17,000 assessment,” Lundberg added. “I feel your pain; I do. But we can’t say no to somebody who needs city water and sewer. It’s our responsibility as a city to provide that for them.”
